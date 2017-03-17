7 Design Hacks to Make Your Tiny Apartment Feel Bigger

1. “Striped rugs visually widen a room, and window treatments installed up to the ceiling create a soaring feeling.”

—Wendy Danziger, Danziger Design

2. “Small spaces need big style. Select two to three unique statement pieces—a favored childhood trunk, a vibrant rug from a trip to India, a vintage flea-market find—to help balance a room and make it stand out.”

—Danielle Gray, Gray Livin’

3. “Use a monochromatic palette. Consistent color makes a compact space feel complete and blurs the edges.”

—David Benton, Benton Architecture & Interiors

4. “Treat your walls and ceiling like extra square-footage. Hang swag lamps, plants, and shelving up your vertical space along with fold-up tables, a Murphy bed, and even bikes.”

—Teri Clar, Nafasi Interiors

5. “The trick in small spaces is being convertible. I like to use a drop-leaf console to display serveware. In the evening, pop the leaves up and you’re ready for dinner.”

—Tracy Morris, Tracy Morris Design

6. “Keep the overall furniture height on the shorter scale—nothing over 30 inches. There’s no need to create additional barriers

in small spaces by choosing tall and oversized furniture.”

—Joe Ireland, J.D. Ireland Interior Architecture & Design

7. “Strategically placed mirrors will expand the room and add depth and light. When it comes to mirrors and art, don’t be afraid to go big.”

—Christine Philp, Palindrome Design

This article appears in the March 2017 issue of Washingtonian.

