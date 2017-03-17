Looking For A Cheap or Low Calorie Sandwich For Lunch? We Made a Tool for That

Despite the wide range of downtown lunchtime options, it’s still the trusty sandwich that office workers seem to turn to most. But how to choose between turkey clubs or BLTs when there’s a sandwich shop on every corner?
We gathered calorie and price information for sandwiches from six popular chains, including Au Bon Pain, Pret A Manger, Corner Bakery, Potbelly, Subway, and Taylor Gourmet. Use the tool below to pick your favorite filler, and it will automatically tell you where you can find the cheapest and lowest calorie options. (Different customizations may result in different results.)
Click a sandwich and see the result below:
Tuna Sandwich
Beef Sandwich
Chicken Sandwich
Ham Sandwich
Bacon Sandwich
Turkey Sandwich
Cheapest:
The Least Calories:
Overall, Potbelly has the cheapest sandwiches, and Au Bon Pain and Pret A Manger own the lowest calorie options. If you want to stay away from calories and save some money, turkey sandwiches are generally the best options. Don’t care about calories or cost? Order something with melted cheese.
Want to find more about your favorite sandwiches? Check the full list below. Click the header to sort the column:
|Sandwich
|Price
|Calories
|Au Bon Pain Avocado BLT
|$6.99
|580
|Au Bon Pain Black Angus Roast Beef & Cheddar
|$6.79
|570
|Au Bon Pain Black Augus Steak & Cheese
|$7.69
|690
|Au Bon Pain Chicken Margherita
|$7.79
|700
|Au Bon Pain Chipotle Turkey and Avocado
|$7.49
|680
|Au Bon Pain Classic BLT
|$5.79
|530
|Au Bon Pain Classic Chicken Salad
|$6.59
|440
|Au Bon Pain Ham & Two Cheese
|$6.59
|550
|Au Bon Pain Newport Turkey
|$7.49
|730
|Au Bon Pain Tuna Salad
|$6.49
|460
|Au Bon Pain Turkey & Swiss
|$6.89
|660
|Au Bon Pain Turkey Club
|$7.19
|630
|Au Bon Pain Warm Chicken & Avocado
|$7.79
|669
|Corner Bakery BBLT
|$7.99
|740
|Corner Bakery Chicken Pesto
|$8.29
|750
|Corner Bakery D.C. Chicken Salad
|$7.29
|610
|Corner Bakery Ham & Swiss Pretzel
|$8.29
|610
|Corner Bakery Roast Beef & Cheddar
|$9.29
|670
|Corner Bakery Tuna Salad
|$7.29
|610
|Corner Bakery Uptown Turkey Sandwich
|$8.79
|730
|Potbelly Buffalo Chicken
|$6.30
|580
|Potbelly Chicken Salad
|$5.55
|600
|Potbelly Grilled Chiken & Cheddar
|$5.95
|610
|Potbelly Mediterranean Chicken
|$6.75
|560
|Potbelly Roast Beef
|$5.60
|620
|Potbelly Smoked Ham
|$5.50
|610
|Potbelly Tuna Salad
|$5.50
|530
|Potbelly Turkey Breast
|$5.50
|550
|Potbelly Turkey Cheddar Bacon
|$6.10
|600
|Pret’s Balsamic Chicken & Avocado
|$7.59
|480
|Pret’s California Club (Turkey Breast)
|$7.79
|390
|Pret’s Chicken & Bacon
|$7.29
|480
|Pret’s Chicken Mozzarella
|$7.99
|550
|Pret’s Smoked Ham & Egg
|$6.29
|470
|Pret’s Tuna & Cucumber
|$6.29
|560
|Subway Big Philly Cheesesteak
|$8.95
|1010
|Subway Black Forest Ham
|$5.75
|570
|Subway BLT
|$6.96
|630
|Subway Buffalo Chicken
|$7.95
|840
|Subway Chicken & Bacon Ranch Melt
|$8.25
|1140
|Subway Club (Steak and Ham)
|$8.25
|630
|Subway Cold Cut Combo (Ham)
|$5.95
|710
|Subway Curved Turkey
|$8.25
|670
|Subway Italian B.M.T (Ham)
|$7.25
|810
|Subway Melt (Turkey, Ham, and Bacon)
|$7.95
|750
|Subway Onion Chicken Teriyaki
|$7.95
|740
|Subway Oven Roasted Chicken
|$6.95
|640
|Subway Roast Beef
|$8.50
|630
|Subway Rotiseerie-Style Chicken
|$8.95
|690
|Subway Steak & Cheese
|$8.25
|760
|Subway Tuna
|$7.25
|960
|Subway Turkey Breast
|$7.25
|560
|Subway Turkey Breast & Black Forest Ham
|$7.25
|570
|Taylor Gourmet 9th Street Italian (Ham)
|$7.99
|760
|Taylor Gourmet Ben Franklin (Chicken)
|$7.99
|600
|Taylor Gourmet Broad (Chicken)
|$7.99
|610
|Taylor Gourmet Cherry (Roast Beef)
|$7.99
|740
|Taylor Gourmet Federal (Ham)
|$7.99
|770
|Taylor Gourmet Locust Street (Turkey)
|$7.99
|600
|Taylor Gourmet Memphis Raines (Chicken)
|$7.99
|630
|Taylor Gourmet Race Street (Turkey)
|$7.99
|660
|Taylor Gourmet Ritner (Roast Beef)
|$7.99
|710
|Taylor Gourmet South (Chicken)
|$7.99
|630
|Taylor Gourmet Vine (Chicken)
|$7.99
|670
Source: The companies websites
*Subway sandwiches are footlong size. Taylor Gourmet sandwiches are regular size.