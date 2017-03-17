Looking For A Cheap or Low Calorie Sandwich For Lunch? We Made a Tool for That

Despite the wide range of downtown lunchtime options, it’s still the trusty sandwich that office workers seem to turn to most. But how to choose between turkey clubs or BLTs when there’s a sandwich shop on every corner?

We gathered calorie and price information for sandwiches from six popular chains, including Au Bon Pain, Pret A Manger, Corner Bakery, Potbelly, Subway, and Taylor Gourmet. Use the tool below to pick your favorite filler, and it will automatically tell you where you can find the cheapest and lowest calorie options. (Different customizations may result in different results.)

Click a sandwich and see the result below:

Overall, Potbelly has the cheapest sandwiches, and Au Bon Pain and Pret A Manger own the lowest calorie options. If you want to stay away from calories and save some money, turkey sandwiches are generally the best options. Don’t care about calories or cost? Order something with melted cheese.

Want to find more about your favorite sandwiches? Check the full list below. Click the header to sort the column:

Sandwich Price Calories Au Bon Pain Avocado BLT $6.99 580 Au Bon Pain Black Angus Roast Beef & Cheddar $6.79 570 Au Bon Pain Black Augus Steak & Cheese $7.69 690 Au Bon Pain Chicken Margherita $7.79 700 Au Bon Pain Chipotle Turkey and Avocado $7.49 680 Au Bon Pain Classic BLT $5.79 530 Au Bon Pain Classic Chicken Salad $6.59 440 Au Bon Pain Ham & Two Cheese $6.59 550 Au Bon Pain Newport Turkey $7.49 730 Au Bon Pain Tuna Salad $6.49 460 Au Bon Pain Turkey & Swiss $6.89 660 Au Bon Pain Turkey Club $7.19 630 Au Bon Pain Warm Chicken & Avocado $7.79 669 Corner Bakery BBLT $7.99 740 Corner Bakery Chicken Pesto $8.29 750 Corner Bakery D.C. Chicken Salad $7.29 610 Corner Bakery Ham & Swiss Pretzel $8.29 610 Corner Bakery Roast Beef & Cheddar $9.29 670 Corner Bakery Tuna Salad $7.29 610 Corner Bakery Uptown Turkey Sandwich $8.79 730 Potbelly Buffalo Chicken $6.30 580 Potbelly Chicken Salad $5.55 600 Potbelly Grilled Chiken & Cheddar $5.95 610 Potbelly Mediterranean Chicken $6.75 560 Potbelly Roast Beef $5.60 620 Potbelly Smoked Ham $5.50 610 Potbelly Tuna Salad $5.50 530 Potbelly Turkey Breast $5.50 550 Potbelly Turkey Cheddar Bacon $6.10 600 Pret’s Balsamic Chicken & Avocado $7.59 480 Pret’s California Club (Turkey Breast) $7.79 390 Pret’s Chicken & Bacon $7.29 480 Pret’s Chicken Mozzarella $7.99 550 Pret’s Smoked Ham & Egg $6.29 470 Pret’s Tuna & Cucumber $6.29 560 Subway Big Philly Cheesesteak $8.95 1010 Subway Black Forest Ham $5.75 570 Subway BLT $6.96 630 Subway Buffalo Chicken $7.95 840 Subway Chicken & Bacon Ranch Melt $8.25 1140 Subway Club (Steak and Ham) $8.25 630 Subway Cold Cut Combo (Ham) $5.95 710 Subway Curved Turkey $8.25 670 Subway Italian B.M.T (Ham) $7.25 810 Subway Melt (Turkey, Ham, and Bacon) $7.95 750 Subway Onion Chicken Teriyaki $7.95 740 Subway Oven Roasted Chicken $6.95 640 Subway Roast Beef $8.50 630 Subway Rotiseerie-Style Chicken $8.95 690 Subway Steak & Cheese $8.25 760 Subway Tuna $7.25 960 Subway Turkey Breast $7.25 560 Subway Turkey Breast & Black Forest Ham $7.25 570 Taylor Gourmet 9th Street Italian (Ham) $7.99 760 Taylor Gourmet Ben Franklin (Chicken) $7.99 600 Taylor Gourmet Broad (Chicken) $7.99 610 Taylor Gourmet Cherry (Roast Beef) $7.99 740 Taylor Gourmet Federal (Ham) $7.99 770 Taylor Gourmet Locust Street (Turkey) $7.99 600 Taylor Gourmet Memphis Raines (Chicken) $7.99 630 Taylor Gourmet Race Street (Turkey) $7.99 660 Taylor Gourmet Ritner (Roast Beef) $7.99 710 Taylor Gourmet South (Chicken) $7.99 630 Taylor Gourmet Vine (Chicken) $7.99 670

Source: The companies websites

*Subway sandwiches are footlong size. Taylor Gourmet sandwiches are regular size.

