A New DC True-Crime Podcast About the Lyon Sisters Debuts Today

The mysterious disappearance in 1975 of 12-year-old Sheila Lyon and her ten-year-old sister Katharine shook Washington. The perplexing case stymied investigators and forced area parents to rethink their children’s safety for decades. Although a Virginia man, Lloyd Lee Welch Jr., is awaiting trial on murder charges for the Lyon sisters’ deaths, many questions about the case remain unanswered.

WTOP reporter Neal Augenstein is attempting to follow up on the sisters’ disappearance 40 years ago with a new podcast, The Investigation Continues, the first episode of which is being released Monday. For new Washington residents who didn’t grow up hearing about the case, it’s an interesting exploration of local history; for those who were around to remember the Lyon girls’ disappearance as it made headlines, it’s a fresh and illuminating look.

The Investigation Continues is just one of many local podcasts that will help you better know (and love) the city. Here are ten more favorites:

DecodeDC (The E.W. Scripps Company)

Hosted by a former lobbyist with a delightful accent and decades of insider perspective, DecodeDC offers a straight-talk breakdown of DC’s inner workings and demystifying insight about its people, culture, policies and politics. Hey Frase (Podcast One)

Vivacious DC media personality Sarah Fraser left local radio to produce this raucous, free-wheeling show with her friend Samy K. Equal parts entertaining and inspiring, the pair explores everything from open marriages to women’s empowerment–all with a Washington focus. They describe their broadcast as “Howard Stern meets Oprah.” The Ladycast (SoundCloud)

From Alex Laughlin comes this interview-based show featuring badass women (including tattoo artists and writers) who are doing amazing things, from taking on internet trolls to launching businesses. It’s here to inspire you to get off your bum and #dothething. Can He Do That? (The Washington Post)

Post reporter Allison Michaels and her wonky colleagues explore the limits of presidential power, illustrating how Donald Trump can reshape the political landscape at home and abroad. Each episode focuses on one of Trump’s convention-defying actions and asks the titular question. The Circus Life (Cue Recording Studios)

A must-listen for local music fans, songwriter Justin Trawick and award-winning recording engineer Sean Russel produce weekly interviews, stories, and live performances by local and national acts at Fall’s Church’s Cue Recording Studios. Metropocalypse (WAMU)

WAMU transportation reporter Martin Di Caro hosts this podcast that should capture the interest of every city-planning aficionado or public-transit curmudgeon. Metropocalypse explores the ambitious scheme to not only rebuild tracks, but to re-engineer culture in the country’s second-largest subway system. The Goat Rodeo (Soundcloud)

Honestly, you should check out this podcast network for its name alone. Even if you’re not as tickled by the nimble critters as I am, you should tune in for the producers’ noble goal of bringing the art back into radio conversations and their witty explorations of local happenings, culture, and politics. Local News WAMU 88.5 (WAMU) |

If you’re just dipping your toes into this podcast thing, the three-minute news podcasts from DC’s public-radio station–updated several times a day–are the perfect way to get started.

WAMU’s daily talk show has set the standard for local conversation since it debuted in 1998. Every weekday, Kojo Nnamdi parses out issues affecting people in the greater Washington area. On Fridays, Nnamdi and Tom Sherwood host The Political Hour, focusing on political news in the DC area area. It’s a must-listen if you want to understand classic DC journalism.

Under The Beltway (SoundCloud)

Finally, for something more salacious: funny women Reena Flores and Anna Sillers candidly discuss dating (and non-dates) in DC–the good, the bad, the ugly, and the truly hilarious. Their interviews and stories are all t00 relatable for the Tinder/Grindr generation.

