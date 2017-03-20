You need to see this for yourself.
You can imagine the luxury, the stylish designs and upgraded features. But the view? You need to see it for yourself.
It’s true that Cheval Bethesda will be the city’s tallest condominium residences when the first owners turn the key next year. It’s also true that the best residents — and the best views — are going quickly.
Construction has topped out at this stunning new 17-story building. Interested residents can schedule a hard hat tour today for the opportunity to reserve their residence and handpick the sights they’ll see each day from their nearly floor-to-ceiling windows.
To schedule a hard hat tour and see the views for yourself, visit ChevalBethesda.com or call 301.747.3644.
Cheval Bethesda will feature 71 modern residences at the corner of Fairmont Avenue and Old Georgetown Road. Residents will enjoy an accessible lifestyle, just steps from Bethesda Metro Station and some of the city’s most popular shopping, dining and entertainment venues.
Back at Cheval, they will enjoy access to a state-of-the-art fitness center and yoga studio, open 24 hours a day. Each residence also includes garage parking and a dedicated storage area, not to mention the services of an on-site concierge.
Inside the residences, the space is defined by large windows, welcoming natural light throughout. Private balconies and terraces are available, and neighbors will also gather at the rooftop social area, complete with a bar, or the sleek and spacious club room.