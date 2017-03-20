Food Money Sex: 51 Shades of Missionary

In Food Money Sex, we ask anonymous Washingtonians to diary the food they ate, the money they spent, and the sex they had over the course of their weekends. On Mondays, we put it on the internet. This week:

Does : Self-employed, 51

Lives : Capitol Hill, with my fiancée.

: Capitol Hill, with my fiancée. Is : Male.

: Male. Makes : $70,000.

: $70,000. Married? Engaged to my fiancée.

Food:

Friday : No breakfast just coffee. Lunch left over pizza from We the Pizza. Dinner beef tacos made at home.

: No breakfast just coffee. Lunch left over pizza from We the Pizza. Dinner beef tacos made at home. Saturday : Breakfast hash at home with eggs, potatoes, and sausage. Lunch cheeseburger at Big Board. Snack Lays potato chips. Dinner at Masseria foie gras, cheese plate, shrimp, and a duck pasta with cheesecake for dessert.

: Breakfast hash at home with eggs, potatoes, and sausage. Lunch cheeseburger at Big Board. Snack Lays potato chips. Dinner at Masseria foie gras, cheese plate, shrimp, and a duck pasta with cheesecake for dessert. Sunday: Brunch at Granville Moore’s, over-easy eggs with potatoes and bacon. Snack of Skinny Pop popcorn. Dinner at home, ordered Chinese food: egg rolls, fried rice, and beef with broccoli.

Money:

For the weekend: gas $30, groceries $75, wine $120, restaurants $180. Total: $405

Sex:

Friday night—Sex in the bedroom with my fiancée. Oral and intercourse missionary. 10:00pm.

Saturday—Just snuggled in bed and on the couch.

Sunday—Oral sex on the sofa and then moved upstairs to the bedroom and continued, ending with intercourse missionary and doggy-style. 9:30pm.

