Sections
Find Washington's Best...
More
© 2017 Washingtonian Media Inc.
Privacy Policy
All Rights Reserved
 Rss
News

Food Money Sex: 51 Shades of Missionary

The weekend consumption diary for a random Washingtonian.
By on

In Food Money Sex, we ask anonymous Washingtonians to diary the food they ate, the money they spent, and the sex they had over the course of their weekends. On Mondays, we put it on the internet. This week:

  • Does: Self-employed, 51
  • Lives: Capitol Hill, with my fiancée.
  • Is: Male.
  • Makes: $70,000.
  • Married? Engaged to my fiancée.
Food:
  • Friday: No breakfast just coffee. Lunch left over pizza from We the Pizza. Dinner beef tacos made at home. 
  • Saturday: Breakfast hash at home with eggs, potatoes, and sausage. Lunch cheeseburger at Big Board. Snack Lays potato chips. Dinner at Masseria foie gras, cheese plate, shrimp, and a duck pasta with cheesecake for dessert.
  • Sunday: Brunch at Granville Moore’s, over-easy eggs with potatoes and bacon. Snack of Skinny Pop popcorn. Dinner at home, ordered Chinese food: egg rolls, fried rice, and beef with broccoli. 
Money:

  • For the weekend: gas $30, groceries $75, wine $120, restaurants $180. Total: $405

Sex:
  • Friday night—Sex in the bedroom with my fiancée. Oral and intercourse missionary. 10:00pm.
  • Saturday—Just snuggled in bed and on the couch.
  • Sunday—Oral sex on the sofa and then moved upstairs to the bedroom and continued, ending with intercourse missionary and doggy-style. 9:30pm. 

Want to be featured in Food Money Sex? Introduce yourself in an email to ideas@washingtonian.com.

TAGGED IN: , , ,

More from News

Here’s Jeff Bezos Playing Around in a Huge Robotic Suit

MM.LaFleur Showroom Opening A Can’t Miss Party For Women With “Better Things To Do”

The Strange, Spectacular Con of Bobby Charles Thompson

Peak Bloom Will “Probably Involve Fewer Blossoms Than People Are Used To”

Potomac River Budget Cuts

Trump Cuts to Chesapeake Bay Program Will Make the Potomac Dirtier, Environmentalists Say

The Washington Post Got Free Pizza Today From Readers Saying “Thanks” for Its Trump Reporting

Mike Pence Loves Public Broadcasting

“Blue-Collar Cats” Get New Leases on Life By Hunting DC’s Rats

Most Popular