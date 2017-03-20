Sections
Find Washington's Best...
More
© 2017 Washingtonian Media Inc.
Privacy Policy
All Rights Reserved
 Rss
News  |  Shopping

MM.LaFleur Showroom Opening A Can’t Miss Party For Women With “Better Things To Do”

By on
MM.LaFleur founder Sarah Miyazawa LaFleur welcomes guests during the D.C. boutique's grand opening party.

The District’s growing ranks of time-starved women professionals were gifted a much needed dose of relief last week, thanks to the opening of a permanent new MM.LaFleur showroom downtown.

CNN’s Kate Bennett, “Masters in Politics” Co-host Betsy Fischer Martin, PYPO’s Elizabeth Thorp, and the Washington Post’s Robin Givhan.
The interior of MM.LaFleur’s new D.C. showroom.

Founder and CEO Sarah Miyazawa LaFleur started the workwear brand (she named it after her mother) in 2013, along with fellow management consultant Narie Foster and former Zac Posen designer Miyako Nakamura. Their business proposition to women was simple: to make getting dressed each day an effortless task.

POLITICO’s Anna Palmer, media executive Michelle Jaconi, corporate consultant Juleanna Glover, and Politiquette’s Marissa Mitrovich.
The exterior of MM.LaFleur’s K Street location.

Thursday evening, dozens of the upstart fashion label‘s most loyal local clients and influencers were invited to an intimate launch celebration at the K Street location, which serves as MM’s second and largest physical outpost to date.

Customer Rebecca Slomski and MM.LaFleur’s Annie Thorp pose with their own descriptors, as part of the brand’s “Most Interesting Women in the World” engagement campaign.
The MM.LaFleur shopping experience is designed to reduce clutter and allow women to zero in on the pieces that work best for them.

The brick-and-mortar showroom is designed to provide customers with a “highly personal, time-efficient, and empowering shopping experience.” In advance of their visit, clients fill out a brief survey which allows the label’s stylists to zero in on just the pieces that work best for them. When they then arrive at the showroom, a dressing room prepared specifically for each customer awaits (correct sizes, favorite colors, silhouettes, etc.).

Guests at last week’s launch celebration browse the brand’s online offerings.
Events DC’s Chinyere Hubbard and Washington D.C. Economic Partnership’s Emily Rasowski.

Personalized and productive. The perfect shopping experience for women with better things to do.

TAGGED IN: ,

More from News

Here’s Jeff Bezos Playing Around in a Huge Robotic Suit

Food Money Sex: 51 Shades of Missionary

The Strange, Spectacular Con of Bobby Charles Thompson

Peak Bloom Will “Probably Involve Fewer Blossoms Than People Are Used To”

Potomac River Budget Cuts

Trump Cuts to Chesapeake Bay Program Will Make the Potomac Dirtier, Environmentalists Say

The Washington Post Got Free Pizza Today From Readers Saying “Thanks” for Its Trump Reporting

Mike Pence Loves Public Broadcasting

“Blue-Collar Cats” Get New Leases on Life By Hunting DC’s Rats

Most Popular