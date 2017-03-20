Things to Do in DC This Week (March 20-22): A Bike Ride Through Cherry Blossoms, An Irish Play at Atlas, and the People’s Climate Movement Kickoff

MONDAY, MARCH 20

THEATER Scena Theatre’s presentation of The Night Alive opens Monday night at the Atlas Performing Arts Center and runs through April 9. The drama, written by Ireland’s acclaimed modern playwright Conor McPherson, is about a disheartened schemer named Tommy who finally feels like his life has purpose one night when he saves a young prostitute—but then an ominous, unwelcome man from her past appears. $40, 8 PM.

BOOKS Former U.S. News & World Report contributor Ulrich Boser has just published a new book, Learn Better: Mastering the Skills for Success in Life, Business, and School, Or, How to Become an Expert in Just About Anything. Boser, who writes about education, argues that how we learn is just as important as what we learn, and that learning itself is a skill anyone can master. Boser will chat about these ideas with USA Today education writer Greg Toppo at the Busboys and Poets on 5th and K. Free, 6:30 PM.

DISCUSSION The People’s Climate Movement is kicking off a mobilization for climate, jobs, and justice at St. Stephen’s in Columbia Heights. Confirmed speakers include Eugene Puryear (Justice First), Angela Adrar (Climate Justice Alliance), Xavier Brown (Soilful City), Aiyi’nah Ford (The Future Foundation), Rev. Graylan Halger (Plymouth UCC), and Judith Howell (SEIU 32BJ). Free, 6:30 PM.

TUESDAY, MARCH 21

DISCUSSION The Nerds in NoMa discussion series continues on Tuesday at the NoMa Business Improvement District. This month’s talk will feature NoMa-based think tanks and non-profits making the neighborhood and the world a better place. Free (registration recommended), 6 PM.

FILM The Embassy of the Czech Republic is hosting the film Heave-Ho! (Hej-rup!) at Bistro Bohem. This 1934 film features comic duo Jan Werich and Jiří Voskovec in a slapstick comedy centered around unemployment during the Great Depression. Free (RSVP recommended), 7 PM.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22

BOOKS Theoretical physicist Lawrence Krauss is following up his bestseller A Universe From Nothing with his newest book, The Greatest Story Ever Told—So Far: Why Are We Here? Smithsonian Associates is hosting Krauss on Wednesday night at the National Museum of Natural History, where he will present a dramatic story of the discovery of the hidden world of reality and the scientists who have helped to unravel its unexpected fabric. He will be available to sign his new book after the lecture. $35, 6:45 PM.

BEER Baltimore’s Union Craft Brewing is hosting a tap takeover at Columbia Heights’ Meridian Pint on Wednesday night. The brewery will feature amped-up versions of their classics, like a barrel-aged Older Pro with mango, a casked version of their Duckpin pale ale with orange zest and amarillo hops, and Pajama Pants (their winter oatmeal stout Snowpants infused with honey-processed El Salvador Coffee). Free to attend, 5 PM

BIKE Our weird weather has thrown the Cherry Blossom schedule off, including the 5th annual Cherry Blossom Chase, which was originally scheduled for last week but rescheduled due to the snowstorm. Meet at the center of Dupont Circle on Wednesday and join fellow biking enthusiasts on a tour through the monuments to view the cherry blossoms, with a final destination at Bluejacket in Southeast DC (so bring a bike lock if you want to stay and socialize!). Free to ride, 7:30 PM..

