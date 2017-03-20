Sections
Washingtonian Brunch & Bloodys 2017

Washington’s favorite brunch event is back! Join us for Brunch & Bloodys, a delicious day filled with bottomless brunch and Bloody Marys from the top-rated restaurants featured in Washingtonian’s Breakfast & Brunch issue. You’ll sample both sweet and savory bites, sip tasty cocktails, enjoy live music, and more!

 

 

April 22, 2017
11:30 am - 2:00 pm
National Union Building
918 F Street, NW, Washington, DC 20004

Directions and Parking

If you are taking the metro, the closest station is Gallery Place Chinatown (green, red, and yellow lines).

Contact

If you have any issues with your tickets, please contact [email protected]