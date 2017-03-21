Dolcezza Is Giving Away Free Gelato for Yayoi Kusama’s Birthday Tomorrow

A Dolcezza pop-up has been serving coffee and gelato to crowds waiting to see Yayoi Kusama‘s “Infinity Mirrors” at the Hirshhorn since the exhibit’s opening. Now, the gelato shop is celebrating the renowned Japanese artist’s 88th birthday by releasing a new “infinity” flavor, which you can get a free scoop of on Wednesday if you wear Kusama-inspired polka dots to any of Dolcezza’s nine locations throughout the Washington area.

The flavor was designed not only with Kusama in mind but also the city’s beloved cherry blossoms: vanilla gelato dotted with chocolate flakes and mixed with a cherry swirl and amaretto-spiced cherries.

Dolcezza’s Hirshhorn pop-up is also extended its hours starting Monday, April 3, opening 8 AM to 5 PM Thursday through Tuesday, and Wednesdays 8 AM to 6 PM

The Kusama exhibit will be on view through May 14.

