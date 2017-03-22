Sections
Find Washington's Best...
More
© 2017 Washingtonian Media Inc.
Privacy Policy
All Rights Reserved
 Rss
Things to Do

The Mean Girls Musical Will Premiere at the National Theatre on October 31

But you can't sit with us.
By on
Mean Girls
Screenshot via Paramount Pictures.

The highly anticipated Mean Girls musical will debut in October at the National Theatre. Film fans and musical fans alike will be able to enjoy the millennial classic onstage with a book by Tina Fey, who wrote the script for the 2006 film and music and lyrics by her husband, 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt composer Jeff Richmond. Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels and Broadway mainstay Stuart Thompson are attached to the show as producers.

The musical was announced last October 3, a date which fans of the movie celebrate as “Mean Girls Day.” (October 3 is when Aaron Samuels finally asked Cady Heron what day it was.) The show itself will actually open a few weeks later, on October 31.

Though the musical’s cast has yet to be selected, the show’s initial announcement last year prompted some fans to come up with fantasy casting including the likes of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Aaron Tviet, and Lea Michele. The limit of our excitement does not exist.

Mean Girls GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Single ticket prices are not yet available, although group packages and season passes are on sale at the National Theatre’s website.

TAGGED IN: , ,

More from Things to Do

These Artists Are Trying to Keep DC a Chocolate City

Dolcezza Is Giving Away Free Gelato for Yayoi Kusama’s Birthday

A New DC True-Crime Podcast About the Lyon Sisters Debuts Today

Things to Do in DC This Week (March 20-22): A Bike Ride Through Cherry Blossoms, An Irish Play at Atlas, and the People’s Climate Movement Kickoff

How to Find Capital Bikeshare’s Pink Cherry Blossom Bike

Things to Do in DC This Weekend (March 16-19): St. Patrick’s Day Events, An African-American Art Symposium, and Swedish Metal

You Can Now Explore the Strange and Wonderful World Behind the Scenes at the Natural History Museum

How to Plan the Perfect Trip to Fallingwater

Most Popular