Pink Tie Party Kicks Off Cherry Blossom Season

The National Cherry Blossom Festival’s Pink Tie Party presented by All Nippon Airways (ANA) kicked off the season of the blossoms in style. On Thursday, March 16, hundreds of partygoers donned their finest “Pink Tie” cocktail attire at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center. Guests experienced five-star service in ANA’s business class cabins, let loose in Orcavue’s 360-degree video booth, and enjoyed delicious spring-inspired cuisine and cocktails from local restaurants.

All photos provided by Jason Dixson Photography