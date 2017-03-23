Sections
Find Washington's Best...
More
© 2017 Washingtonian Media Inc.
Privacy Policy
All Rights Reserved
 Rss
News

The 5 Most Popular Dog Breeds in DC

By on
Former First Dogs, Sunny and Bo.

Thinking of getting a furry friend? Or just down to look at some dog photos for National Puppy Day? The American Kennel Club has just released its rankings of the most popular breeds in 2016. Unsurprisingly, the family-friendly and always-Instagram-ready Labrador Retriever is the most popular type of pooch in both DC and the entire country, a title Labs have held for 26 years.

But some recent movement on the list could be thanks to former President Barack Obama. Portuguese Water Dogs, like the Obamas’ Bo and Sunny, jumped from 19th to 8th in 2016. “President Obama may have left the White House, but his favorite dog breed has become a fixture in the nation’s capital,” says Gina DiNardo, the AKC’s vice president.

Here are the five most popular breeds in DC:

No.1 Labrador Retriever

No.2 French Bulldog

3. Golden Retriever

No. 4 Bulldog

No. 5 German Shepherd

DC’s dog preferences aren’t that different from the country’s at large. Following the the Lab, the most nation’s most-popular breeds are the German Shepherd, Golden Retriever, Bulldog, and Beagle.

TAGGED IN: , ,

More from News

Trump Continues One-Man War on Washington’s Columns at Building Museum

Trump’s Move to Defund the NEA Would Deeply Impact DC’s Artists and Cultural Organizations

DC’s Badass Rescue Dogs Will Save You Anywhere, Anytime

How to Survive Fox News as a Resident Liberal

This Is the Year I Came Out—as 55

Here’s Jeff Bezos Playing Around in a Huge Robotic Suit

Food Money Sex: 51 Shades of Missionary

MM.LaFleur Showroom Opening A Can’t Miss Party For Women With “Better Things To Do”

Most Popular