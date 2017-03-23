Sections
Find Washington's Best...
More
© 2017 Washingtonian Media Inc.
Privacy Policy
All Rights Reserved
 Rss
Food

Like Tiki? Try Cotton & Reed’s Allspice Dram

The rum-based liqueur is a little more bitter than other versions.
By on
Cotton & Reed releases its third product. Photography by Farrah Skeiky.

“Herbalist and Cocktail Specialist” Lukas Smith is behind the recipes for Cotton & Reed‘s white and dry-spiced rums, but the distiller’s soon-to-be-released allspice dram is his “favorite child.”

So, what the heck is allspice dram anyway?

“Traditionally, it’s rum sweetened with molasses and spiked with allspice and clove,” says Smith. “And for the most part, I feel like they’re pretty one dimensional.”

His version of the liqueur, however, is a little less sweet and a little more bitter than other brands. He’s also cut back on the clove, which can create a numbing sensation, and tried to add complexity with long peppercorn, gentian (a flowering plant), dry-fermented limes, and other botanicals.

Lukas Smith makes a “Dram Rickey.”

The spirit is ideal for tiki cocktails, and Smith already has a couple recipes planned for Cotton & Reed’s bar. One is a take on DC’s official cocktail, the Rickey, but with the allspice dram instead of gin.

Cotton & Reed—founded by former NASA consultants Reed Walker and Jordan Cotton—will hold a release event for the product at their Union Market-area distillery on April 9 from noon to midnight. Bottles will be available retail for $35.

TAGGED IN: , ,

More from Food

Chef Aaron Silverman In Talks To Take Over Capitol Hill Bayou Bakery

Craving Italian-American? Rosario Is Now Open in Adams Morgan

Everything You Need to Know About Food This Week

Looking for a Cheap or Low-Calorie Salad for Lunch? We Made a Tool to Help You

DC Distiller Names Whiskey After Hillary Clinton

You Can’t Bribe Your Way Into The Cherry Blossom Bar

Everything You Need to Know About Chartreuse, the Hot Liqueur of the Moment

Looking For A Cheap or Low Calorie Sandwich For Lunch? We Made a Tool for That

Most Popular