Real Estate

Take a First Look Inside the Most Expensive Condos in DC

The priciest penthouse is $9.5 million.
By on
The "gallery" off the entrance of a model unit in Wardman Tower. All photos courtesy of the JBG Companies.

After two years of renovations, the 32 luxe condos inside Woodley Park’s historic Wardman Tower are nearly done. If it sells for anywhere close to list price, the building’s most expensive unit—a $9.5 million penthouse—would shatter the previous record for most expensive condo sold in Washington, currently held by an $8.65 million penthouse at the Parc Somerset in Chevy Chase.

The residences at Wardman Tower range from 2,200 to 4,600 square feet, and start at $2.9 million. The four penthouses include private rooftop terraces with views of the Washington Monument and the National Cathedral. So far, 14 of the units have sold, though the building won’t be totally done for another couple months.

JBG Companies developed the property in partnership with NASH, a US subsidiary of Japanese builder Sekisui House. Famed Washington developer Harry Wardman built the nine-story, Georgian Revival-style building in 1928 as an annex to the neighboring Wardman Hotel (now the Marriott Wardman Park). Over the years, Presidents Dwight Eisenhower, Lyndon Johnson, and Herbert Hoover stayed there. The building—less than a block north of the Woodley Park metro on Connecticut Ave., NW—was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1984.

Earlier this week, Washingtonian got a sneak peek inside Wardman Tower, including its 3,343-square-foot model unit, listed for $4.8 million. The building’s stunning interiors were designed by New York architecture firm Deborah Berke Partners. Take a look for yourself.

JBG did not alter how Wardman Tower looks from the exterior, since the building is protected by historic preservation rules.
A modern vignette in the model unit’s gallery—the space that falls between the foyer and the living room.
View from the front door of the model.
Living room, with French doors leading to a balcony.
A view of the dining room from the living area. The wide-plank wood flooring is from Austria.
Since it was built before air conditioning, Wardman Tower was designed so that its rooms would have windows on multiple exposures, allowing for cross breezes. Today, it just means the (now air-conditioned) condos get a lot of natural light.
The kitchen cabinetry comes from Seattle manufacturer, Henrybuilt.
The flush-mount light fixtures are a standard finish in the condos.
A sunny breakfast nook.
Though developers rarely build anything other than open floor plans these days, the kitchens in many of Wardman Tower’s units can be totally closed off with pocket doors. JBG is betting that wealthy buyers, likely to have caterers working during dinner parties, will want the option to keep the area separate.
Master bedroom.
The marble-clad master bathroom.

A guest bedroom.
Guest bathroom.
Another view of the guest room.
The den.
Bathroom off the den.
Spacious laundry room.
Powder room.
