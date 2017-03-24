Sections
Find Washington's Best...
More
© 2017 Washingtonian Media Inc.
Privacy Policy
All Rights Reserved
 Rss
Things to Do

5 DC Arches That You Need in Your Instagram Feed

By on
Photo by @dccitygirl via Instagram.

In DC’s federal core, arches, like columns, are inescapable. But that doesn’t mean they aren’t sprinkled throughout the wider city’s architecture, as well. Here are some of the best arch shots we’ve seen.

From the metro adventures. Another story of the "hmmmmm where am I? North East where?"

A post shared by A I D Y (@idcuack) on

If you’re in Fed Triangle right now, just look up—you’re probably under an arch.

Arches and corinthians.

Halls. Passages from one room to another, connecting doorways like wormholes, they are portals, though time and space. They are in between places with no other purpose than to simply pass through. They are home to moments of love, and tragedy, we step into them for privacy or for a second of peace. They always lead to the next step, they are always reliably direct, they will always lead on. Take a moment to appreciate the next hallway you pass through. Take a moment. Enjoy the total clarity of purpose they give you, if only for a second. Then move on . . . #photo #igdaily #fineartphotography #photographerlife #dcphotographers #dc #vsco #photography #fineart #composition #compositionkillerz #picoftheday #aov300k #art #dcphotos #photooftheday #igdc #architecture #architecture_greatshots #architecturephotography #architecturelovers #vscoart #church #nationalcatherdral #igotabehinddthescenestourofthenationslcatbedralanditwasdope #stillsoakingitin3dayslater

A post shared by Khaled nurhssien (@khaledcantfly) on

The National Cathedral is open from 10AM most days, and is basically arch-heaven on earth.

Post-restoration, the Main Hall looks the same as it did when it was built 110 years ago.

Kusama’s “Infinity Mirrors” in nature.

TAGGED IN: ,

More from Things to Do

Things to Do in DC This Weekend (March 23-26): Artomatic Returns, Improv at Wolf Trap, and a Harry Potter Party

Mean Girls

The Mean Girls Musical Will Premiere at the National Theatre on October 31

These Artists Are Trying to Keep DC a Chocolate City

Dolcezza Is Giving Away Free Gelato for Yayoi Kusama’s Birthday

A New DC True-Crime Podcast About the Lyon Sisters Debuts Today

Things to Do in DC This Week (March 20-22): A Bike Ride Through Cherry Blossoms, An Irish Play at Atlas, and the People’s Climate Movement Kickoff

How to Find Capital Bikeshare’s Pink Cherry Blossom Bike

Things to Do in DC This Weekend (March 16-19): St. Patrick’s Day Events, An African-American Art Symposium, and Swedish Metal

Most Popular