The Three Best Open Houses This Weekend: March 25-26

Country Club View

Where: 701 Forest Glen Rd.

How Much: $475,000

When: Sunday, 1-3 pm

Why: This three-bedroom brick Colonial near the Sligo Creek Trail shines throughout, from the kitchen featuring white shaker cabinets and olive green subway tile, to the refinished hardwood floors and cozy finished basement. Off the kitchen is a spacious deck and stone patio—plenty of room for springtime entertaining. Visit Sligo Creek’s nearby park and trails for outdoor adventuring.

Rolling Stone

Where: 14625 Sandy Ridge Rd.

How Much: $395,000

When: Sunday, 1-4 pm

Why: Another Colonial with an inviting back deck, this three-bedroom boasts a newly renovated master bath (look at that shower!) and a eat-in kitchen that includes an under-counter refrigerator–perfect for extra produce, or use as a wine cooler. The deck overlooks a landscaped, fenced-in backyard that stretches to the woods.

Countryside

Where: 14001 Pond View Rd.

How Much: $498,000

When: Sunday, 1-4 pm

Why: With trails in its backyard, this five-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath split-level offers an expansive deck in view of the local pond. Hardwood floors stretch throughout, save for the newly-tiled kitchen. Other great features: above the two-car garage sits the fifth bedroom and the finished basement includes a full bath.

