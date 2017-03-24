What Washington Loves To Hate, According to a New Dating App

After seeing a friend swipe through a new dating app called Hater, which matches users based on mutual objects of loathing, I started wondering about what got my fellow Washingtonians into a tizzy. Was everyone as piqued by the people who park in the bike lane as I was?

I hit up the folks who run the app to learn what we despise the most, compared to users in other areas. They also gave me the top 10 lists for our neighbors, Maryland and Virginia:

DC

No.1 Uber surge pricing

No.2 Mel Gibson

Looks like Hacksaw Ridge really struck a nerve.

No.3 People that don't vote

Surprising absolutely no one.

No.4 People who block the whole escalator

You're not a true Washingtonian if this doesn't irk you.

No.5 Meetings that should be emails

Better yet: GIFs on Slack.

No.6 9/11 truthers

No further comment needed.

No.7 Mansplaining

True story: I recently went on a date where the guy told me he doesn't really read the news, then proceeded to give me an in-depth explainer of journalism. No.8 Tramp stamps

Let's move on. No.9 Littering

The trash can is right there. No.10 The Confederate flag

Users are united in their hate for the "heritage, not hate" brigade.

Maryland

No.1 Misplacing your keys

Just keep them in your pocket or on a designated hook and you won't have this problem. No.2 Bad parking jobs

Uh, really, Maryland? No.3 Two girls one cup

The heartwarming internet classic. No.4 "Cash me outside"

You're universally loathed, how bouh dah. No.5 Picky eaters

It's food, just eat it. You're not 12. No.6 The 1%

Occupy lives! No.7 Musicians who lip sync

To be fair, you'd be excluding most major musicians–including Beyoncé. No.8 Being sick

You get to stay home and watch Netflix though. No.9 Snitches

What authority figure are these "snitches" appealing to, exactly? No.10 People who use snapchat filters for profile pictures

Classic selfie hate with a fun contemporary twist.

Virginia

No.1 Traffic

Infuriating, universal, something we can all get behind hating. No.2 Spiders

Um, what kind of hellish arachnids are y'all hosting over there? No.3 Man buns

I'm still a fan to be honest. *hides face in shame* No.4 Meetings that should be emails

Again, I say: GIFs in Slack. No.5 Bud Light Lime

Virginia, don't lie. No.6 Moochers

Yeah, these are annoying. No.7 Country music

Again, such a cliché. The Dixie Chicks are fly as hell. No.8 The glass ceiling

*snaps* N0.9 PETA

You don't win friends with salad. N0.10 Cookies with raisins

Who among us hasn't been fooled into thinking they were about to ingest chocolate?







As for other cities, Hater users in New York loathe bad wifi and Donald Trump the most, while in Los Angeles they despise people who talk during movies and littering.

Illustrations by Manyun Zou.

