2016’s highest median sales prices:

1) McLean

$1,020,000

2) Great Falls

$990,000

3) Chevy Chase DC

$960,000

4) North Arlington

$908,000

5) Bethesda (20816)

$900,500

6) Bethesda (20817)

$900,000

7) Georgetown

$875,000

8) Chevy Chase

$865,000

9) Cathedral Heights

$850,000

10) Potomac

$847,125

*Source: MarketStats by ShowingTime

This article appears in the April 2017 issue of Washingtonian.

