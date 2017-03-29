Hand Salad? We’ve Got Some Other Ideas For Artisanalized Food Names

Bon Appétit has the internet in a tizzy after posting a recipe for Romaine lettuce dipped in yogurt-lemon dressing and calling it “hand salad.” Inspired by such bold disregard for linguistic decency, we decided to take some other staple foods and rebrand them with an artisanal flare. Please don’t blame us if these terms catch on.

Bovine orbs

Finger potatoes

Sparkling yeast

Brioche bolognese

Tortilla triangles au gratin

Frites au lait

Groundnut purée topping

Pressed noir wafers

Ribbons con ragù

Fromage américain on griddled Wonder points

Have some other ideas? Tell us in the comments.

