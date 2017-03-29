Sections
Food

Hand Salad? We’ve Got Some Other Ideas For Artisanalized Food Names

Romaine lettuce AKA "hand salad." Photo via iStock.

Bon Appétit has the internet in a tizzy after posting a recipe for Romaine lettuce dipped in yogurt-lemon dressing and calling it “hand salad.” Inspired by such bold disregard for linguistic decency, we decided to take some other staple foods and rebrand them with an artisanal flare. Please don’t blame us if these terms catch on.

Bovine orbs

Photograph via iStock.

Finger potatoes

Photograph via iStock.

Sparkling yeast

Photograph via iStock.

Brioche bolognese

Photograph via iStock.

Tortilla triangles au gratin

Photograph via iStock.

Frites au lait

Groundnut purée topping

Photograph via iStock.

Pressed noir wafers

Photograph via iStock.

Ribbons con ragù

Photograph via iStock.

Fromage américain on griddled Wonder points

Photograph via iStock.

Have some other ideas? Tell us in the comments. 

