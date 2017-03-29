Hand Salad? We’ve Got Some Other Ideas For Artisanalized Food Names

Bon Appétit has the internet in a tizzy after posting a recipe for Romaine lettuce dipped in yogurt-lemon dressing and calling it “hand salad.” Inspired by such bold disregard for linguistic decency, we decided to take some other staple foods and rebrand them with an artisanal flare. Please don’t blame us if these terms catch on.
Bovine orbs
Finger potatoes
Sparkling yeast
Brioche bolognese
Tortilla triangles au gratin
Frites au lait
Groundnut purée topping
Pressed noir wafers
Ribbons con ragù
Fromage américain on griddled Wonder points
Have some other ideas? Tell us in the comments.