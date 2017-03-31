The 3 Best Open Houses This Weekend Are Condos: April 1-2

Chevy Chase

Where: 5229 Connecticut Ave., NW #209

How Much: $379,000

When: Saturday, 1-3 pm

Why: This bright two-bedroom condo is located within walking distance to Friendship Heights Metro Station, Politics & Prose bookstore, and many more shops and restaurants. The galley kitchen’s cut-out window peeks into the living room, where built-ins hug the wood-burning fireplace. The hallway stretches past two bedrooms to your very own back deck.

Capitol Hill

Where: 1710 Gales St., NE #3

How Much: $364,900

When: Sunday, 2-4 pm

Why: Modern, polished details make this Cap Hill condo shine, from the pop of mint green subway tile in the corner kitchen to the floating vanity in the bathroom. The six-unit building sits near H Street and all its offerings, from the trolley to the hopping restaurant scene. Hurry–there are only three units left.

Trinidad

Where: 1363 Childress St., NE #1

How Much: $379,000

When: Sunday, 1-4 pm

Why: This light-soaked 2 bed, 2 bath condo has a living area that accommodates a dining table and, out back, a spacious deck and patio. Condo fees are low ($190/month) and the location is prime, especially for families—the Trinidad Recreation Center is just a few blocks away.

