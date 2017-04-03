10 Great Bars for Drinks and Deals Around Nationals Park

Agua 301

301 Water St., SE

Drop into the roomy bar of this colorful Mexican for frozen margaritas, sangrias, and tacos—plus there’s large outdoor patio for warm weather drinking.

Specials/deals: Happy hour runs from 3:30 to 7 pm every day—perfect for those weekend games. Discounts include two tacos for $5, $6 margaritas and sangrias, and $4 drafts.

Bardo Riverfront

25 Potomac Ave., SE

The newest addition to the Navy Yard bar scene is this massive brewery/beer garden, which recently relocated from Trinidad. Fans will find seats for 750 over two acres, a dog park, and ample bicycle parking.

Specials/deals: Bardo opens two hours before every Nats game, and otherwise on Saturday and Sunday at 1 pm.

The Big Stick Brats & Brew

20 M St., SE

This snazzier sister of Justin’s Cafe is like a ski chalet/sports bar. The menu centers around brews that can be ordered in 20-ounce mugs, sausages, and “shotskis,” which are exactly what they sound like: shots served on a ski.

Specials/deals: Happy hour runs Monday through Friday, 3 to 7 pm, as well as every night from 10 pm to close. Discounts include $4 drinks, $2 off appetizers, and for the night owls, $6 beer-and-shot combos. There’s also a variety of daily discounts.

Bluejacket

300 Tingey St., SE

If you prefer a local saison over Bud, this ambitious brewery/bar/restaurant is a great place. An outdoor grill launches for the Nats home opener and runs through the season, with a special menu of Red Apron dogs and sausages, burgers, and “boozy wings”—not to mention fresh, creative beers.

Specials/deals: Patio food and drinks generally range from $6 to $10, with four-ounce tasting pours of beers available for those looking to sip for less.

Bonchon

1015 Half St., SE

The best wings in the neighborhood can be found at this Korean fried chicken chain. The owners built the Navy Yard location with sports fans in mind: a 90-seat bar area equipped with televisions, plus a large number of Asian and American craft drafts.

Specials/deals: For evening games, the kitchen remains open late. Specials are still in the works.

The Bullpen at the Fairgrounds

1299 Half St., SE

Just steps from the main entrance, this open-air bar is a home base for Nats fans. Domestic tallboys and Red Bull vodka slushies are the go-to drinks for playing corn hole, listening to live band, or grabbing eats from food trucks. The seasonal bar is open at least two hours before every home game.

Specials/deals: All drinks go for $5 from the third through the seventh innings.

Due South

A new outdoor patio/lounge opens on home game days at this Southern bar/restaurant. The al fresco beer bar provides cold brews alongside snacks like andouille dogs and barbecue nachos.

Specials/deals: The outdoor bar is open exclusively on home game days. Specials indoors include $2 off drafts and $5 wines from 3 to 6 pm, Monday through Friday.

Justin’s Cafe

1025 First St., SE

This popular, no-frills neighborhood bar/restaurant is typically bustling with fans before or after games. Even without a ticket you can catch the game on five flat-screen televisions.

Specials/deals: A “progressive” happy hour runs Monday through Friday, 4 to 8 pm, starting with $3 beers and $4 rails.

Osteria Morini

301 Water St., SE

Want to escape the pre and post-game fray? This waterfront Italian has a spacious bar for sipping wine and snacking on small plates—plus there are TVs if you miss the action. The outdoor patio is particularly pleasant in warm weather.

Specials/deals: All drinks, including Italian cocktails, are 20-percent off at the bar from 4 to 7 pm, Monday through Friday.

Whaley’s

301 Water St., SE

This seafood bar/restaurant doesn’t cater directly to sports fans, but it’s one of our favorite spots for fresh local oysters (or a whole shellfish plateau) before or after a game. Look for their rosé wine garden, which will open on the riverfront patio this spring.

Specials/deals: An evening bar menu runs Sunday through Thursday, 5 to 7 pm, with $5 drafts, discount wines and cocktails, and snacks like Old Bay chips and crawfish hush puppies.

