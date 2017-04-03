Food Money Sex: Cheese Soufflé and Morning Sex “With BF”

In Food Money Sex, we ask anonymous Washingtonians to diary the food they ate, the money they spent, and the sex they had over the course of their weekends. On Mondays, we put it on the internet. This week:

Does : Tech Education Analyst, 31

Lives : Arlington, with my boyfriend and our dogs.

: Arlington, with my boyfriend and our dogs. Is : Female.

: Female. Makes : $61,000.

: $61,000. Married? Dating for about a year.

Food:

Friday : Ezekiel bread with almond butter and fig jam for breakfast, WAY too much junk at the office (mini Chips-a-hoy, Doritos, hard candy….not my finest day in food choices), rounded out my guilt over office snacking with a McDonalds run for fries and a Coke. In the evening, the BF was out with friends, so I had Banza chickpea pasta with jarred marinara sauce.

: Ezekiel bread with almond butter and fig jam for breakfast, WAY too much junk at the office (mini Chips-a-hoy, Doritos, hard candy….not my finest day in choices), rounded out my guilt over office snacking with a McDonalds run for fries and a Coke. In the evening, the BF was out with friends, so I had Banza chickpea pasta with jarred marinara sauce. Saturday : Made apple cinnamon pancakes for breakfast with BF, then made kale/apple/goat cheese/pecan salad with an olive oil/apple cider vinegar/honey dressing for lunch with BF, then made salmon and broccoli with garlic lemon cream sauce for dinner with BF.

: Made apple cinnamon pancakes for breakfast with BF, then made kale/apple/goat cheese/pecan salad with an olive oil/apple cider vinegar/honey dressing for lunch with BF, then made salmon and broccoli with garlic lemon cream sauce for dinner with BF. Sunday: Made herb and goat cheese soufflé for breakfast with B. Lunchtime, BF was golfing, so I snacked on an apple and more Ezekiel bread with almond butter and fig jam. BF and I met friends for happy hour at a boring chain restaurant (not our choice of location…); I had a glass of Pinot Grigio with some teeny tiny fish tacos. Sunday night, BF and I split a pint of Ben and Jerry’s Urban Bourbon ice cream.

Money:

Friday : $174 on weekend outdoor project supplies at Home Depot,$236 on locally sewn clothing made from eco-friendly bamboo at TranquiliT, $25 on candles at Tranquil Space yoga studio, $4 on fries/coke at McDonald’s, $10 on monthly auto-deduct donation to Southern Poverty Law Center.

Saturday : Not a cent.

: Not a cent. Sunday : $17 on dog poo bags at Amazon, $35 on food /drink for me and BF at happy hour.

Total: $501

Sex:

Friday : Sex that morning before getting ready for work.

: Sex that morning before getting ready for work. Sunday: Sex (twice) that morning before getting up for the day.

Want to be featured in Food Money Sex? Introduce yourself in an email to ideas@washingtonian.com.

Share this week's Food Money Sex diary.