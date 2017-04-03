Soundproof suites, hospital-grade air filtration systems, and an indoor pool with hydro-jets and ozone purified water are all featured amenities at Olde Towne Pet Resort, the area’s premier pet care and boarding facility. Whether you’re away on an extended vacation or just dropping your furry friend off for the day, the facility’s expertly trained and caring staff will spare no detail in ensuring your pet is safe, comfortable, and relaxed for the entirety of their visit.
Founded in 2002 by owner Leah Fried Sedwick, the topnotch resort has locations in Springfield, VA; Dulles, VA; and Rockville, MD. The new Maryland facility includes 116 suites for dogs and 35 cat condos, in addition to a variety of services also offered at the two Virginia locations: circuit training and pawlates, skin coat treatments, massages and spa baths, healthy meals and gourmet snacks, and top-of-the-line suites equipped with secure latching and automatic water dispensers.
With all of these amenities and more, you don’t have to worry about your pet missing you – but you can always check in on their progress with Olde Towne’s pet cam. Plus, all dogs and cats go home with a report card, so you’ll know exactly what they were up to while you were away.
Want to check out the resort for yourself? Join us with your dog, cat, and family and head to Rockville for an open house celebration on Saturday, April 22nd from 10am to 2pm. Guests will enjoy complimentary pet sketches, pawlates, pawicures, swimming demonstrations and resort tours. That’s not all – 94.7’s Tommy McFly will do a live broadcast and giveaway starting at noon. All guests will receive a gift bag including a $50 gift card to Olde Towne Pet Resort and much more!
The event is open to everyone – RSVP here by April 18th to reserve your spot!