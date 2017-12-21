Sneak Peek: Room & Board’s Annual Floor-Sample Clearance Sale

The line you’ll see snaking around the block at 14th and T streets, NW, on December 26 is not for the latest themed pop-up bar. It’s for something much more exciting, at least to anyone who loves well crafted furniture at bargain prices: The annual Room & Board clearance sale, which includes both floor samples and discontinued designs.

Here are a few tips for shopping success:

Get there early. The store opens at 10 a.m., but a Room & Board spokeswoman says the line typically starts forming by 7 a.m. Expect the level of discount to reflect the level of wear and tear, since many of the items have been floor samples. Bring a buddy. If you spot the armchair of your dreams, she can sit on it (i.e. ward off other buyers), while you keep browsing.

And here’s a preview of some of our favorite items on clearance.

