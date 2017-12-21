Sneak Peek: Room & Board’s Annual Floor-Sample Clearance Sale

Design & Home

Get there bright and early December 26.
Room & Board, 1840 14th St. NW. All photos courtesy of Room & Board.

The line you’ll see snaking around the block at 14th and T streets, NW, on December 26 is not for the latest themed pop-up bar. It’s for something much more exciting, at least to anyone who loves well crafted furniture at bargain prices: The annual Room & Board clearance sale, which includes both floor samples and discontinued designs.

Here are a few tips for shopping success:

  1. Get there early. The store opens at 10 a.m., but a Room & Board spokeswoman says the line typically starts forming by 7 a.m.
  2. Expect the level of discount to reflect the level of wear and tear, since many of the items have been floor samples.
  3. Bring a buddy. If you spot the armchair of your dreams, she can sit on it (i.e. ward off other buyers), while you keep browsing.

And here’s a preview of some of our favorite items on clearance.

Brentford wall sconce. $299 (originally $399).
Hopkins chair. $279 (originally $399).
Iver table, 84″ width. $1,799 (originally $2,599).
James cocktail table, 36″ width. $449 (originally $599).
Louis chair. $849 (originally $1,199).
Mattea rug, 7’9″ width, in indigo. $399 (originally $799).
Maurice chair in cognac leather. $1,349 (originally $1,899).
Opla glass-top table, 52″ width. $999 (originally $1,399).
Quinn chair. $699 (originally $999).
Reese sofa, 75″ width. $999 (originally $1,399).
Sabine sofa, 90″ width. $1,799 (originally $2,499).
Sofia table lamp. $299 (originally $399).
Tiffany clear armchair. $179 (originally $249).
Wells sofa in camel leather, 101″ width. $2,899 (originally $4,099).

 

Senior Editor

Marisa M. Kashino joined Washingtonian in 2009 as a staff writer, and became a senior editor in 2014. She was previously a reporter for Legal Times and the National Law Journal. She lives in Northeast DC with her husband, two dogs, and two cats.

