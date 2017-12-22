Weddings

This Couple’s Willard Reception Included a Whopping 22-Minute Horah Dance (and, Luckily, No One Got Injured)

Written by | Published on

#Ohmijosh, something special must have been in the air on the night Joshua Willis and Michael Paskow decided to meet at the D.C. restaurant Circa after chatting online. After grabbing a bite to eat and some wine, the two moved to Halo on P Street (now Number Nine), where they danced for hours. It felt like they were the only two in the room, Joshua and Michael say, a feeling that simply still hasn’t gone away. In September, the pair married at The Willard. Photos by Shmulik Almany of Michael Bennett Kress Photography.

Follow B&G on Instagram | Like B&G on Facebook

Michael Paskow + Joshua Willis | Willard | Shmulik Almany0004
Michael Paskow + Joshua Willis | Willard | Shmulik Almany0013

Michael Paskow + Joshua Willis | Willard | Shmulik Almany0053
Michael Paskow + Joshua Willis | Willard | Shmulik Almany0055
Michael Paskow + Joshua Willis | Willard | Shmulik Almany0214
Michael Paskow + Joshua Willis | Willard | Shmulik Almany0285

Both of the grooms had their quirks from the start. Michael didn’t understand why Joshua didn’t reply to his online messages right away, but he soon learned about Joshua’s early bedtimes. On their first date, Michael zoomed past Joshua to wash his hands after getting off the metro—it was flu season after all.

Michael Paskow + Joshua Willis | Willard | Shmulik Almany0665
Michael Paskow + Joshua Willis | Willard | Shmulik Almany0376
Michael Paskow + Joshua Willis | Willard | Shmulik Almany0405BW
Michael Paskow + Joshua Willis | Willard | Shmulik Almany0410
Michael Paskow + Joshua Willis | Willard | Shmulik Almany0404

None of that mattered, though, and five-and-a-half years later Joshua led Michael to the courtyard at Palmer Alley where he pulled out a little red Cartier box and proposed under the stick-sculpted reindeer.

Michael Paskow + Joshua Willis | Willard | Shmulik Almany0532
Michael Paskow + Joshua Willis | Willard | Shmulik Almany0510
Michael Paskow + Joshua Willis | Willard | Shmulik Almany0479

Michael Paskow + Joshua Willis | Willard | Shmulik Almany0566
Michael Paskow + Joshua Willis | Willard | Shmulik Almany0578

Eighteen months later, the couple tied the knot under an acrylic chuppah at the Willard InterContinental Hotel in September.

Michael Paskow + Joshua Willis | Willard | Shmulik Almany0239
Michael Paskow + Joshua Willis | Willard | Shmulik Almany0231

Michael Paskow + Joshua Willis | Willard | Shmulik Almany0259
Michael Paskow + Joshua Willis | Willard | Shmulik Almany0241
Michael Paskow + Joshua Willis | Willard | Shmulik Almany0247

“I loved the acrylic chuppah, which provided an unobstructed view of the ceremony to all of our guests,” Michael says. Joshua quite enjoyed reception later, which, he reminisces, turned into an all-night dance party (including a 22-minute horah dance!) “No one had to do any extra cardio that day,” he says.

The Willard Crystal Room didn’t need much sprucing up, given its stately columns and crystal chandeliers; however, DaVinci Florist added floral arrangements, consisting of Picasso Calla Lilies, white roses and hydrangeas, as well as custom lighting to make it truly magical. This was on top of the amazing food the guests were served, including Fig & Caramelized Onion Tarts and Fontina-stuffed Risotto Balls at the cocktail hour and an assortment of macarons, lemon bars and chocolate mousse for dessert after a plated dinner.

Michael Paskow + Joshua Willis | Willard | Shmulik Almany0945
Michael Paskow + Joshua Willis | Willard | Shmulik Almany0934
Michael Paskow + Joshua Willis | Willard | Shmulik Almany0942
Michael Paskow + Joshua Willis | Willard | Shmulik Almany0818

Michael Paskow + Joshua Willis | Willard | Shmulik Almany0898
Michael Paskow + Joshua Willis | Willard | Shmulik Almany0907
Michael Paskow + Joshua Willis | Willard | Shmulik Almany0868

After their “special, spectacular, fun and loving” wedding (as described by the newlyweds), Joshua and Michael spent two weeks honeymooning in Vienna, Austria, Corfu, Greece, and Budapest, Hungary.

Michael Paskow + Joshua Willis | Willard | Shmulik Almany0724
Michael Paskow + Joshua Willis | Willard | Shmulik Almany0747
Michael Paskow + Joshua Willis | Willard | Shmulik Almany0731
Michael Paskow + Joshua Willis | Willard | Shmulik Almany0998
Michael Paskow + Joshua Willis | Willard | Shmulik Almany0978
Michael Paskow + Joshua Willis | Willard | Shmulik Almany0980
Michael Paskow + Joshua Willis | Willard | Shmulik Almany0785

Michael Paskow + Joshua Willis | Willard | Shmulik Almany1127
Michael Paskow + Joshua Willis | Willard | Shmulik Almany1133
Michael Paskow + Joshua Willis | Willard | Shmulik Almany1136

Details

Photographer: Shmulik Almany of Michael Bennett Kress Photography | Venue: Willard InterContinental Hotel | Event Coordinator: Kalynne McGregor of the Willard InterContinental Hotel | Florist: DaVinci’s Florist, LLC | Stationer: Just Paper and Tea | Hair and Makeup: Alina Karaman | Grooms’ Tuxes: ENZO Custom | Ceremony and Cocktail Hour Music: String Along | DJ: DJ Derek Romanoff

Engaged?! Tickets are on sale now for our wedding showcase, UNVEILED. Happening January 28th at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Southwest DC. UNVEILED is the perfect place to meet dozens of our most recommended wedding vendors, watch live demonstrations, relax in the groom’s lounge, and see this season’s most gorgeous gowns at our runway show. New this year, attendees can also sit in on panels discussing such topics as the year’s top trends, budgeting, and how to choose a photographer, all featuring leading wedding vendors and moderated by Bride & Groom magazine’s editor in chief.

Get Our Weekend Newsletter

The best DC news, delivered straight to your inbox.
Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Amy Moeller

More from Weddings

This Christmas-Inspired Georgetown University Engagement Shoot is Full of Nostalgia

This Winter Wedding on Capitol Hill Has Us Dreaming of More Snow

This Fall Wedding Blended his South Indian Culture with her Rural Roots Against the Changing Leaves at Woodend Sanctuary

This Bride’s Classic Monique Lhuillier Gown and Sparkly Tiara Are Giving Us Total Princess Vibes

A Weekend Escape to Snowshoe Was the Perfect Backdrop For This Couple’s Wintery Engagement Shoot

An Italian Wedding With a French Twist: We’re Swooning Over this Family-Style Feast at DC’s Malmaison

There Are SO MANY Alpacas at this Psychedelic Wedding Photoshoot In Rural Virginia

There Are SO MANY Alpacas at this Psychedelic Wedding Photoshoot In Rural Virginia

This Groom and His Groomsmen Went Undercover As Superheroes at His Rustic Virginia Wedding

Most Popular

News

Mark Ein Talks About Buying Washington City Paper

News

50 Great Places to Work in Washington, DC

Food

Eight Super Popular Restaurants To Check Out While Everyone Is Out of Town

Things to Do

Things to Do Around DC on Christmas Day

News

PHOTOS: The 2017 White House Christmas Decorations