Eight Super Popular Restaurants To Check Out While Everyone Is Out of Town

Congress is gone, vacations have started, and already the streets are starting to feel eerily quiet. What better time to check out that place with the difficult reservations or hours-long wait? Here are eight super popular restaurant that you might—hopefully!—have better luck getting into while everyone is out of town.

Jessica Sidman Food Editor Jessica Sidman covers the people and trends behind D.C.’s food and drink scene. Before joining Washingtonian in July 2016, she was Food Editor and Young & Hungry columnist at Washington City Paper. She is a Colorado native and University of Pennsylvania grad.