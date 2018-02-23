Uncategorized  |  Weddings

This Couple Eloped, Then Celebrated With Loves Ones With Dinner in Georgetown

Written by | Published on
This Couple Eloped, Then Celebrated With Loves Ones With Dinner in Georgetown
All photos by Ken-Won Miller, A Father’s Lens Photography

Like many couples, Niketa Gordon and Shane Jenerette felt overwhelmed by the pressure to plan their wedding. “We wanted the magic of a wedding and to share that moment with our loved ones,” says Niketa, “but without the big deal.” They decided to elope. After checking with those friends and family they hoped could come witness, the pair applied for an April-afternoon civil ceremony at the DC courthouse. Following the vows—where their three-month-old daughter was in attendance—Niketa and Shane posed for portraits in Palmer Alley and then the Georgetown waterfront while guests gathered at Farmers Fishers Bakers for a celebratory dinner.

Niketa&ShaneElope-0255
Niketa&ShaneElope-0271

Niketa&ShaneElope-0273
Niketa&ShaneElope-0285
Niketa&ShaneElope-0261

 

What they prioritized: A date that accommodated their guests. “We didn’t want anyone to feel left out because of our elopement.”

Niketa&ShaneElope-0329
Niketa&ShaneElope-0315
Niketa&ShaneElope-0360
Niketa&ShaneElope-0356

What they skipped: Most traditional wedding elements and engagement events—the bridal shower, venue rentals, gown and tuxedo, and decorations. They also decided to forgo attendants, but, Niketa says, their friends still surprised them with bachelorette and bachelor parties. Beyond the time and money they saved, Niketa says the peace of mind she gained was most rewarding. The newlyweds are planning a vow renewal and formal reception for 2018, and being already married, the bride says, eases the pressure. “Perfection is no longer the priority, leaving the main focus to be fun.”

Photography: Ken-Won Miller, A Father’s Lens Photography | Ceremony: Superior Court of the District of Columbia | Dress: Kosmios | Makeup: Aloni Marie | Hair: Michael Sean at PR at Partners | Bride’s Shoes: David’s Bridal

For more offbeat wedding ideas, check out the full story from our Winter/Spring 2018 print issue.

 

Don’t miss a new restaurant again: Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

Get Started
More:
Amy Moeller

More from Uncategorized

All Aboard: This Multi-Part Wedding Featured a Family-Only Ceremony and A Party on A Yacht

Roofers Union in Adams Morgan Was the Perfect Spot for This Eclectic Dance Party Wedding

Sunshine, Flowers, Good Food and Drinks: This Intimate Dinner Party Wedding Was “Just Love, No Fluff”

Don’t miss your last chance to own in this lush waterside community in Southwest DC

Don’t miss your last chance to own in this lush waterside community in Southwest DC

February 2018 Crossword Answer Key

February 2018 Crossword Answer Key

January 2018 Crossword Answer Key

January 2018 Crossword Answer Key

December 2017 Crossword Answer Key

December 2017 Crossword Answer Key

PHOTOS FROM WASHINGTONIAN’S BELVEDERE BARTENDER BATTLE

PHOTOS FROM WASHINGTONIAN’S BELVEDERE BARTENDER BATTLE

Most Popular

Food

The 100 Very Best Restaurants in Washington

News

The Amazing Story of the Russian Defector Who Changed his Mind

A saga from the last time Moscow's spies menaced Washington—and the lessons we forgot.
Food

Ardeo+Bardeo Will Close After 20 Years in Cleveland Park

Food

These Are the Coolest Serving Pieces in DC Restaurants

Food

8 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend