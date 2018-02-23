The Three Best Open Houses This Weekend: February 24-25

Woodside Park





Where: 9329 Harvey Road

How much: $825,000

When: Sunday, 2PM to 4PM

Why: This renovated three-bedroom, four-bathroom 1970s rambler is an entertainer’s dream. Along with a 12-foot long quartz breakfast bar in the kitchen—which also features energy-efficient appliances—there’s an airy sunroom that looks out onto the backyard pool. The outdoor space also has a pool house, complete with a full bathroom and quaint sitting area. Other highlights include hardwood floors throughout, a brick wood-burning fireplace, a large finished basement, and a paved driveway leading to a two-car carport.

Layhill Overlook





Where: 3000 Big Bear Terrace

How much: $675,000

When: Sunday, 1PM to 4PM

Why: This solar panel-powered Colonial-style home has four bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths. The open floor plan makes room for a recessed living and dining space, and a gourmet kitchen includes a sleek range hood stove at the breakfast bar, a double oven, and a walk-in pantry. The bedrooms are well-lit and spacious, including the master, which has an on-suite bathroom with a soaking tub. In addition to a two-car garage, another plus is the basement home-theater.

Carroll Knolls





Where: 2604 Plyers Mill Rd.

How much: $585,000

When: Saturday and Sunday, 2PM to 4PM

Why: When first walking into this charming 1950s Cape Cod, you’re greeted by a cozy living room with a fireplace on your right, and a modern kitchen with energy-efficient appliances, white cabinetry, and stone backsplash on your left. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home has hardwood floors and a large finished basement with a built-in bar. Outside, a large deck overlooks a fenced-in backyard.

