Real Estate

The Three Best Open Houses This Weekend: February 24-25

Great homes in Silver Spring at three price points.
Written by | Published on
Woodside Park



Where: 9329 Harvey Road
How much: $825,000
When: Sunday, 2PM to 4PM
Why: This renovated three-bedroom, four-bathroom 1970s rambler is an entertainer’s dream. Along with a 12-foot long quartz breakfast bar in the kitchen—which also features energy-efficient appliances—there’s an airy sunroom that looks out onto the backyard pool. The outdoor space also has a pool house, complete with a full bathroom and quaint sitting area. Other highlights include hardwood floors throughout, a brick wood-burning fireplace, a large finished basement, and a paved driveway leading to a two-car carport.

Layhill Overlook



Where: 3000 Big Bear Terrace
How much: $675,000
When: Sunday, 1PM to 4PM
Why: This solar panel-powered Colonial-style home has four bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths. The open floor plan makes room for a recessed living and dining space, and a gourmet kitchen includes a sleek range hood stove at the breakfast bar, a double oven, and a walk-in pantry. The bedrooms are well-lit and spacious, including the master, which has an on-suite bathroom with a soaking tub. In addition to a two-car garage, another plus is the basement home-theater.

Carroll Knolls



Where: 2604 Plyers Mill Rd.
How much: $585,000
When: Saturday and Sunday, 2PM to 4PM
Why: When first walking into this charming 1950s Cape Cod, you’re greeted by a cozy living room with a fireplace on your right, and a modern kitchen with energy-efficient appliances, white cabinetry, and stone backsplash on your left. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home has hardwood floors and a large finished basement with a built-in bar. Outside, a large deck overlooks a fenced-in backyard.

More:
Editorial Fellow

McKenzie is a spring 2018 editorial fellow. She graduated in May 2017 from Kent State University with a major in journalism and minor in fashion media. She was most recently a copy editor at the New York Times Student Journalism Institute. Georgetown is her favorite place in DC, and she loves food, style, Netflix, and her Kindle.

