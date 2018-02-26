Zoya’s favorite gowns for 2018:
Rembrandt – Suzanne Neville
Simply a masterpiece in structure, design and style. Rembrandt’s fitted bodice with built-in corset will enhance a bride’s natural shape, cinch the waist and give the most stunning silhouette. The blue/silver option is perfectly on trend. This gown is also available in Ivory embossed with Ivory and Ivory embossed with Gold.
Hardy – Sottero and Midgley
The mermaid shape of Hardy allows it to complement most body types, and the sparkle ensures a perfect fusion of traditional and modern.
Copacabana – Ian Stuart
Top London designer Ian Stuart showcases his exquisite attention to detail and edgy use of texture in ‘Copacabana.’ Enhancing all figures, this strapless mermaid gown excudes glamorous elegance and is a showstopper.
W18 4676 – Gemy Maalouf
The perfect dress for two distinct looks – edgy, unique lace gown with removable ballgown overskirt. Drama for the ceremony, sleek fitted silhouette for the reception.