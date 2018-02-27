Magazine Issues

March 2018: The Golden Age of Grocery Shopping

March 2018: The Golden Age of Grocery Shopping
Photograph by The Voorhes.

The Golden Age of Grocery Shopping

We have more supermarket choices than ever before. Here’s why it’s happening–and how to navigate a bountiful new world.

The First Silence Breaker

Sandra Bundy fought back against the lewd supervisors at her DC job. Her case helped to establish sexual-harassment protections for women everywhere. Photograph by Lexey Swall.
For decades before #MeToo, Sandra Bundy fought back against the lewd supervisors at her DC job – and won. Her case, along with three others from the area, established sexual harassment protections for women everywhere. By Luke Mullins.

The Acela

Your express guide to our (sort of) high-speed train. Illustration by Andrew Archer.
Our guide to the most culturally loaded means of travel from DC to New York: why it’s such a popular political prop, how we got it in the first place, why it’s not all that fast, and, most important, how to behave in the quiet car. By Benjamin Freed and Elaina Plott.

Insecurity Council 

Model UN contests have two edicts: Accurately depict your country– but work with others to find common ground. How do you do both when you are representing North Korea? Photograph by Evy Mages.
As students arrived for three days of make-believe diplomacy at the Model UN conference, the Trump administration was trying to eliminate the real diplomatic ranks that many of them hope to join one day. Would that minor detail ruin their fun? By Malcolm Burnley.

In the Details

Bright socks and elevated sneakers are on the menu this spring. Photograph by Sean Scheidt.
Some of Washington’s most fashionable men tell us what accessories are on their spring wish lists. By Amy Moeller.

Hint: It would probably involve a postnup. Photography by Evan Vucci/AP Photo.
Split Take: What a Trump divorce would look like–and why we should care.

Lots of Reservations: Ten years after it opened, DC restaurant Founding Farmers remains hugely popular. Why?

White House Drama: First families have a tradition of screening current films. Can we learn anything from their picks?

DC’s Retro Moment: Three projects are getting people excited about classic Washington movies and shows.

Light Brigade: What happens when you project protest slogans onto the Trump hotel? We tagged along one evening to find out.

The Right Stuff: An astonishing collection is hidden in a Bethesda house.

Shhh: Is Washington getting too loud? Or should the complainers just pipe down? We try to settle an ongoing local argument.

Big Picture: A husband-and-wife sideshow act at the DC Tattoo Expo.

Don't miss Tiffany Haddish's comedy show this month at Warner Theatre. Photograph by Maarten De Boer/NBC via Getty Images.
The 17 performances, exhibits, and other things worth your time this month.

British ambassador Kim Darroch. Photograph by Jeff Elkins.
Interview: British Ambassador Kim Darroch on diplomacy at a weird moment.

Trading Places: Liberals once loathed Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin—and then Trump happened. Why things have gotten strange in the opinion biz.

Hire Purpose: Washington’s business community needs to get more diverse. A recruiting-firm leader shares useful advice on improving workplace inclusivity.

Still Making Noise: With a new leader onboard and an ambitious hip-hop project in the works, the influential record label Smithsonian Folkways is branching out.

Mike Isabella debuts sprawling Isabella Eatery at Tysons Galleria. Photograph by Scott Suchman.
Isabella Eatery: How to navigate Mike Isabella’s maze of mall restaurants.

The Bright Stuff: You don’t have to be chili-obsessed to love the northeastern Thai spot Esaan.

Fresh On the Scene: The new and exciting in the food world–ranked!

The "life-changing magic" of tidying up is a lot more magical when you know who will take your clutter. Photograph by Jamie Chung/Trunk Archive.
Spring Cleaning: A guide to getting rid of anything, from attic to basement to garage

Don’t Grin and Bear It: Some people are more stressed than ever—and it’s showing up in their teeth.

Who doesn't want to throw a party to remember? Photograph by Jeff Elkins.
Entertaining: Inspiration for your next bash, plus a look inside gorgeous dining rooms.

Neighborhood Guide: The best of Adam’s Morgan, Columbia Heights, and Mount Pleasant.

Downsizing: How a professional move manager can help you.

Canine Counsel: Comfort dogs are busier than ever.

