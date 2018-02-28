Washingtonians Are FREAKING OUT Trying to Get Hamilton Tickets

Hamilton fever has officially hit DC. Thousands of Kennedy Center members have lined up virtually and physically to snag the hottest tickets coming to the center opening June 12. Those in virtual waiting rooms on the site have already complained that they are behind 30—no, 50—no, 60,000 others (and counting). Resellers began advertising tickets at expectedly exorbitant prices almost as soon as they went on sale at 10AM today, though the Kennedy Center has been clear on its FAQ page: “If you purchase tickets from any other source, we cannot guarantee your seats.”

Well @kencen this is just ridiculous. I thought this was suppose to be members priority for @HamiltonMusical #HamiltonDC pic.twitter.com/CqnUit1x7E — Rachel A. Adler (@RachelA_Adler) February 28, 2018

Bot, really? Tickets for Hamilton at the Kennedy Center go on sale at 10am. By 10:04 they are on resale sites at five times face value. #Hamilton @Lin_Manuel @kencen pic.twitter.com/2UxzOYbNc5 — Bill Lord (@blordnews) February 28, 2018

Rosa Cartagena Web Producer/Writer Rosa joined Washingtonian as an editorial fellow in fall 2016. She likes to write about race, culture, music, and politics. She graduated from Mount Holyoke College with a degree in International Relations and French with a minor in Journalism. When she can, she performs with her family’s Puerto Rican folkloric music ensemble based in Jersey City. She lives in Adams Morgan.