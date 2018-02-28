Quick! Where to Watch Oscar Nominated Films Around DC

The Oscars are just days away, and while this was a great year in movies, many have come and gone. Not to worry—theaters are specially screening everything from Best Picture nominees to Live Action Shorts and, in one case, the whole shebang.

Washington’s four Landmark Theatre locations in Penn Quarter, Shaw, Bethesda, and Foggy Bottom are each screening selections of the year’s Best Picture nominees. The E Street and Bethesda Row branches offer daily showings of the nominated Animated and Live Action Shorts. At the West End cinema, you can view the season’s acclaimed Documentary Shorts. Tickets and times are available online.

For the 14th year in a row, The National Archives is the place for free daily screenings of Oscar films in its William G. McGowan Theater. They’re showing four categories: Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, Live Action Short Film, and Animated Short Film. Admission is free. Online registration is recommended due to limited seating.

At the Arlington Cinema ‘n’ Drafthouse, movie-goers can grab a meal and cold beer while sitting back and enjoying a film. Leading up to Sunday, Lady Bird, The Darkest Hour, Ferdinand, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri will be screened. The theatre’s Oscar Week ends with a viewing party hosted by the DC Film Society. Tickets online range from $6.50 to $10. Food and drink costs are separate.

Cinema Art Theatre in Fairfax is screening all Best Picture nominees, Live Action Shorts, and Animated Shorts. You can also catch the Chilean A Fantastic Woman, and Lebanon’s The Insult, each nominated for Best Foreign Language Film. Tickets are available online, and range from $6.50 to $12.

If The Post is widely sold out, chances are you’ll catch a screening at Angelika Pop-Up at Union Market where it’s the one Academy Best Picture nominee being shown this week. The Fantastic Woman will also be screened. Tickets are available online for $6 to $10.50.

Binge away at the recently revamped AMC Loews Georgetown, which is putting on a 24-hour non-stop marathon of all the 2018 Best Picture films on Saturday, March 3. If you don’t think you can take in all the excellence in one sitting, the theater—and four other branches in the area—are hosting another marathon that’s spread out over two days. Tickets available online for $40 per person.

