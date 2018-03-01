Health  |  Things to Do

This Saturday, Find FREE Yoga, Pilates, and Cycling at VIDA Fitness

It's time to reclaim our title as "America's Fittest City."
Photo courtesy of VIDA Fitness.

It was a real downer last year when DC lost its title as “America’s Fittest City” after sitting three years at the top. According to the American College of Sports and Medicine’s American Fitness Index, our “personal health” took a nosedive when calculating the 2017 ranking: we just weren’t eating enough fruits and veggies and were smoking too much and slacking on sleep (however, we crushed the farmers market scene and biked to work more, which helped our “community health” score). But DC’s overall score of 79.2 just wasn’t enough to beat out Minneapolis’s shiny 80.2, leading the city to gloat, “Minneapolis-St. Paul still finished on top despite the challenges of being a northern state with hard winters.”

Pssh. Like the gritty denizens we are, we’ve vowed to claw the title back, lack of “hard winters” be damned. Since January, VIDA Fitness has partnered with the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation and Mayor Bowser’s office to get #FitDC and soar back to the top of the country’s fitness game. This Saturday from 11am -3pm, VIDA Fitness Logan Circle is offering a huge, ~free~ fitness expo to engage the DC community in a variety of programs, with trainers and dietitians on-site to answer all your health questions. Here’s what to expect (and no, you needn’t be a DC resident to attend).

Did we mention it’s free? To attend, RSVP here. VIDA Fitness Logan Circle is located at 1517 15th St., NW.

Kim Olsen
Associate Editor

Kim Olsen joined Washingtonian in 2016 after moving to DC from Pittsburgh, where she earned an MFA in nonfiction writing at the University of Pittsburgh. She lives in Alexandria.

