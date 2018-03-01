Hilton Partnered With DC Hot Spots So You Can Explore the City for Less

From the monuments and museums on the National Mall, to the sprawling public parks and booming food scene, you never run out of things to do in Washington. However, while the variety of activities make DC a prime vacation spot, it can get a bit overwhelming when planning your trip to the nation’s capital. How can you see everything at once?

To make your trip easier, 59 Hilton hotels in DC, Northern Virginia, and Maryland have partnered with nine of the city’s most popular attractions to create the Capital Adventure Package. Along with a stay at any of the participating hotels — properties include the Canopy by Hilton at The Wharf, DC’s newest hot spot, and The Madison, which is steps away from the White House — the package offers guests free self-parking at city center hotels, and a host of deals with museums, sports teams, and more. This way, your ultimate Washington experience is instantly planned once you book your stay at a Hilton.

Check out the list below to learn more about the package partners. Visit travel.hilton.com/dc or call 1 (800) 774-1500 for more information.

Art:

Artechouse The deal: 10% off admission

This interactive digital art gallery is known for its large-scale exhibits that showcase the intersection of art and technology. Welcome to all ages, the gallery’s innovative works are a wonder to admire, and perfect for your Instagram feed.

Tickets are $8-$15.

Fitness:

FitReserve



The deal: 40% off a three pack of classes

By partnering with a number of top studios around the area, FitReserve offers access to a variety of fitness classes. Everything from yoga, CrossFit, Barre, and spinning is offered — at various times — so you can tailor your vacation workout to your needs and schedule.

A sampler membership for three classes is $55.

Food:

Mike Isabella Concepts Restaurants



The deal: $20 gift card redeemable in any Mike Isabella Concepts Restaurant

Mike Isabella is a mainstay in the DC food world. He has more than a dozen acclaimed restaurants across the area that vary in style. Grab a sandwich at “G,” savor Greek cuisine at “Kapnos,” or experience Spanish and Moroccan fare at “Arroz.” You can also indulge at Tyson Galleria’s Isabella Eatery. After you do some shopping, head to the restaurateur’s food hall and grab a bite at one of his nine restaurant concepts.

DC Metro Food Tours

The deal: $10 gift card

Whether you’re walking or riding a motorcoach, you’re sure to experience the diversity of city cuisine. Tour options include Little Ethiopia and the historical streets of Old Town Alexandria or Georgetown. Whatever you choose, you’re sure to find an experience that fits your tastes.

Visit http://dcmetrofoodtours.com/ for more information.

Museums/Tours:

The Newseum



The deal: $8 off each full price admission for 4 people

In celebration of the First Amendment, The Newseum showcases the work of those in the media — from past and present — through interactive and engaging experiences. Exhibits include the “Berlin Wall Gallery” and “First Dogs: American Presidents and Their Pets.”

Tickets are $14.95-$24.95, free for ages 6 and under.

The International Spy Museum



The deal: $5 off each full price general admission ticket for 4 people

This museum offers exhibits and interactive experiences dedicated to showcasing more than 200 gadgets, weapons and pieces of technology used by spies internationally. Visitors even receive new identities, immersing themselves in a world of espionage.

Tickets are $14.95-$22.95, free for ages 6 and under.

Capital Segway

The deal: 15% off a tour

Instead of a typical walking or bus tour, Capital Segway offers a new way to explore DC. As the the only Segway Personal Transporter Authorized tour in the city, you’re able to sightsee attractions such as the FBI Building and Lincoln Memorial in a unique way.

Tour prices vary. Visit the above link for details.

Sports:

Washington Capitals and Washington Wizards



The deal: 15-50% off tickets

Regardless of your hometown team, it’s always fun to sit down — or not — and watch a good basketball or hockey game. The Caps and Wizards are beloved by Washington natives and are sure to put on a show, win or lose.

The Capitals and Wizards coupon is available until March 31, 2018. Ticket prices vary. Visit the above links for details.