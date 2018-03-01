THURSDAY, MARCH 1

BOOKS East City Bookshop celebrates the first day of Women’s History Month with a discussion of women in journalism featuring Patsy Sims, editor of The Stories We Tell: Classic True Tales by America’s Greatest Women Journalists. Sims’ anthology of long-form non-fiction will be the launching point for a discussion about women’s roles in the industry in the past few decades and the future. Sims and journalist Suzannah Lessard will be in conversation with moderator Pamela Haag. Free, 6:30 PM.

FILM To celebrate National Pig Day on March 1st, the Pigs & Pugs Project presents a screening of the documentary The Last Pig at Landmark Theatres Atlantic Plumbing. It’s the story of a farmer in his final year of slaughtering pigs and his struggle to reinvent his life after being so involved in the business of death. After the film, there will be a Q&A with Gene Baur of Farm Sanctuary and Kimberly Wilson of Pigs & Pugs Project. $20, 7 PM.

FRIDAY, MARCH 2

BOOKS Pyramid Atlantic is hosting its 14th Book Arts Fair, “Radical Formats,” which will include a marketplace with various vendors and two art exhibitions to celebrate the collaboration between literature and art. The exhibit hall will offer artist books, zines, and limited edition prints, while the conference will feature 17 lectures and demonstrations throughout the weekend, all riffing on the theme of radical formats. The art exhibitions showcase large-scale photographic pop-up books by Colette Fu and sculptural paper objects made from digital prints by Kentucky-based artist David Mohallatee. Through March 4. $10 (fair only) or $30-$55 (fair and conference).

COMEDY Comedian Guy Branum is the creator and host of truTV’s Talk Show the Game Show, in which comedians and celebrities battle it out for the title of “Best Guest of the Night.” He’s also appeared regularly on the shows Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell and Chelsea Lately and has his own pop culture roundtable podcast, Pop Rocket. Branum will perform this weekend at Drafthouse Comedy. Through March 3. $25, 7 PM and 9 PM shows.

SATURDAY, MARCH 3

SPORTS The NHL’s Stadium Series presents regular season outdoor hockey games. This year’s game at the Navy–Marine Corps Memorial Stadium features the Washington Capitals and the Toronto Maple Leafs. The gold medal-winning U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team will be honored during the second period intermission. $199-$295, 8 PM.

FITNESS If your New Year’s resolutions need a reboot, stop by VIDA Fitness Logan Circle for a free health expo on Saturday afternoon. The event will feature free classes, exercise demos, and Q&A sessions with registered dietitians and personal trainers to help fuel healthy lifestyles. In addition, partner organizations will be on hand providing health-related services and information, including health screenings by the Capital Center for Psychotherapy and Wellness and samples from Territory Foods. Free (with RSVP), 11 AM – 3 PM.

TRIBUTE The late Mayor For Life, Marion Barry, will be honored on Saturday with an unveiling of a 10-foot long statue in front of the John A. Wilson Building. Barry will be one of three African-Americans with a full-body statue in the District—and he’ll be the first locally-elected official to be honored in this way. Barry served four terms as DC Mayor as well as 16 years on the DC Council. Free to attend, 11 AM.

SUNDAY, MARCH 4

MUSEUMS Lexington, Virginia photographer Sally Mann captures her perspective on the American South in the new exhibit “Sally Mann: A Thousand Crossings,” which opens Sunday at the National Gallery of Art. Mann explores her relationship to her surroundings through still lifes and haunting images of the Southern countryside, as well as photographs of her children growing up in a rural environment. The exhibit features over 100 photographs, many of which have never been published or publicly shown. Through May 28. Free.

VIEWING Watch the Oscars in style at the W Washington DC: Don some designer threads to walk the red carpet, then watch the awards with specialty popcorn and bubbly pairings or movie-inspired cocktails. Free to attend, 7:30 PM.