Real Estate

The Three Best Open Houses This Weekend: March 3-4

Three dreamy Old Town homes with private gardens.
Fairfax Street


Where: 426 Fairfax St.
How much: $1,495,000
When: Sunday, 2PM-4PM
Why: This historic Old Town home, originally built in 1797, has four bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths. In addition to crown molding and hardwood floors throughout, there are five wood-burning fireplaces, including one in the master bedroom and another in the large eat-in kitchen, settled in a wall of exposed brick. Outside, there’s an airy screened-in porch looking out to a professionally landscaped garden.

Lee Street


Where: 317 Lee St.
How much: $1,195,000
When: Sunday, 2PM-4PM
Why: With three bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths, this blue vintage row-house has plenty of modern touches. All appliances are updated, and there’s recessed lighting and hardwood floors throughout. The galley kitchen is bright and has stainless steel finishes. The living room is a highlight, with an exposed beam ceiling and fireplace. Custom French doors provide plenty of natural light. The room looks out to the deck and a private garden with a winding brick path.

Keiths Lane


Where: 8 Keiths Ln.
How much: $1,100,000
When: Sunday, 1PM-3PM
Why: When first walking into this three bedroom, three-and-a-half bath town house, you pass a private home office, separate from the upstairs living space. The updated kitchen has an island and added room for a dining table. The living room has a fireplace, while the master bedroom has a newly renovated on-suite bathroom. The upstairs room offers space for entertainment and has two private window seats, along with built-in book shelves. A cozy deck offers outdoor space, with room for a grill and outdoor furniture.

Editorial Fellow

McKenzie is a spring 2018 editorial fellow. She graduated in May 2017 from Kent State University with a major in journalism and minor in fashion media. She was most recently a copy editor at the New York Times Student Journalism Institute. Georgetown is her favorite place in DC, and she loves food, style, Netflix, and her Kindle.

