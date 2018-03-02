Things Windmageddon Has Blown Away/Over Around DC So Far

These traffic signals in DC

Part of the Arlington Cinema & Drafthouse sign

The fence at this dog park

This orangutan’s birthday party

Happy 45th Birthday, Lucy! Sorry your party will be delayed, but keeping all of you at @FONZNationalZoo safe in this wind is a priority. pic.twitter.com/T50ziVFS3B — DC Zoo Walks (@DCZooWalks) March 2, 2018

This tree in Arlington

The roof of this playhouse

Another tree

Tree down on N. Harrison St btw Lee Hwy and 26th St. #Windmageddon pic.twitter.com/JOm2nhLS5C — Arlington Fire (@ArlingtonVaFD) March 2, 2018

Holy wha….

So this happened…probably best to hide out with us and drink all day@PoPville pic.twitter.com/ntNhI1xqyH — Ivy and Coney (@ivyandconey) March 2, 2018

A barbecue truck

Truck 1 – blew away

Truck 2 – FARRAGUT w ribs, beans, and cornbread. Service in under a min or it's free! — Smoking Kow BBQ (@SmokingKowBBQ) March 2, 2018

This sign

The 60 mph wind gusts just pulled this street sign right out of the cement sidewalk in front of my office. #windmageddon pic.twitter.com/Nbm17EcrGC — Anna Massoglia (@annalecta) March 2, 2018

Politico and Express‘s wimpy newspaper boxes (City Paper standing tall!)

A windy morning in Washington. pic.twitter.com/ADCZOLDqIb — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) March 2, 2018

This person’s roof

I’m nowhere near the ocean, but feel like I’m sustaining a hurricane. Watching my roof unpeel in Alexandria 🙁 #windmageddon @JimCantore @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/65TRQSWG6X — Rachel Verlik (@Rachva01) March 2, 2018

These supercans

Rough morning for Adams Morgan’s supercans. pic.twitter.com/lPNLO8kzVR — Benjamin Freed (@brfreed) March 2, 2018

Everything these people on an airplane had eaten

Report from pilot landing at @Dulles_Airport in #windmageddon: 'Pretty much everyone on the plane threw up' https://t.co/JHqeZI7w7o — Eric Hian-Cheong (@erhiancheong) March 2, 2018

Another tree

This tree, formerly in a very picturesque spot

Dear #windmageddon i liked #snowmageddon better A post shared by Paulina Leonovich (@almozza) on Mar 2, 2018 at 8:26am PST

An umbrella

Whisky production

A window

The insane windstorm in the DC area broke my window and knocked out my power here in Arlington VA#windmageddon

ريح_صرصر# pic.twitter.com/9tQUCgMGlL — Ismail Royer (@IsmailRoyer) March 2, 2018

Airport food

Stuck at #DCA due to #Windmageddon? #JaleoCrystalCity is a 5 minute ride from the airport. Wait out your delayed flight with a complimentary tapa from chef! pic.twitter.com/YryHSuq80B — Jaleo by José Andrés (@jaleo) March 2, 2018

D.C. United’s travel plans

D.C. United's commercial flight to Orlando cancelled. D.C. United's replacement charter to Orlando cancelled. Travel TBD #windmageddon — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) March 2, 2018

Basketball hoop 1, tree 0

