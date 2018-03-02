Things Windmageddon Has Blown Away/Over Around DC So Far

These traffic signals in DC
Part of the Arlington Cinema & Drafthouse sign
High Winds destroying Arlington Cinema Drafthouse sign @WTOP @arlnowdotcom @wjla pic.twitter.com/Iv9uGOGVzI
— Marcos W (@HockeyTarheel) March 2, 2018
The fence at this dog park
Cabin John Dog Park fence smashed by wind damage and fallen trees in DC area. @nbcwashington @wusa9 @abc7news @fox5dc @wtop @newschannel8 #dcwinds pic.twitter.com/rrodFB7BWZ
— Andrew Lih (@fuzheado) March 2, 2018
This orangutan’s birthday party
Happy 45th Birthday, Lucy! Sorry your party will be delayed, but keeping all of you at @FONZNationalZoo safe in this wind is a priority. pic.twitter.com/T50ziVFS3B
— DC Zoo Walks (@DCZooWalks) March 2, 2018
This tree in Arlington
Right now behind @penrosesquare, @ArlingtonVaPD out with chain saws dealing with downed tree. #Windmageddon #columbiaPike cc: @SRtwofourfour @barcroftnotes @ilovearlingtonv @ARLnowDOTcom pic.twitter.com/PKVS8NVoDZ
— Lyz ©️ (@LuckyLyzzie) March 2, 2018
The roof of this playhouse
First #windmageddon casualty, lost our roof! @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/TNmQE4NKmD
— Christopher Clasen (@ccclasen) March 2, 2018
Another tree
Tree down on N. Harrison St btw Lee Hwy and 26th St. #Windmageddon pic.twitter.com/JOm2nhLS5C
— Arlington Fire (@ArlingtonVaFD) March 2, 2018
Holy wha….
So this happened…probably best to hide out with us and drink all day@PoPville pic.twitter.com/ntNhI1xqyH
— Ivy and Coney (@ivyandconey) March 2, 2018
A barbecue truck
Truck 1 – blew away
Truck 2 – FARRAGUT w ribs, beans, and cornbread. Service in under a min or it's free!
— Smoking Kow BBQ (@SmokingKowBBQ) March 2, 2018
This sign
The 60 mph wind gusts just pulled this street sign right out of the cement sidewalk in front of my office. #windmageddon pic.twitter.com/Nbm17EcrGC
— Anna Massoglia (@annalecta) March 2, 2018
Politico and Express‘s wimpy newspaper boxes (City Paper standing tall!)
A windy morning in Washington. pic.twitter.com/ADCZOLDqIb
— Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) March 2, 2018
This person’s roof
I’m nowhere near the ocean, but feel like I’m sustaining a hurricane. Watching my roof unpeel in Alexandria 🙁 #windmageddon @JimCantore @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/65TRQSWG6X
— Rachel Verlik (@Rachva01) March 2, 2018
These supercans
Rough morning for Adams Morgan’s supercans. pic.twitter.com/lPNLO8kzVR
— Benjamin Freed (@brfreed) March 2, 2018
Everything these people on an airplane had eaten
Report from pilot landing at @Dulles_Airport in #windmageddon: 'Pretty much everyone on the plane threw up' https://t.co/JHqeZI7w7o
— Eric Hian-Cheong (@erhiancheong) March 2, 2018
Another tree
This tree, formerly in a very picturesque spot
An umbrella
When you know you aren’t leaving the house cause the #wind is #vicious…you #improvise. Regular #umbrella wasn’t big enough. #wehadtogobig #entertainment #greatidea #laughteristhebestmedicine #windyaf #skateordie #windstorm #windmageddon #notphotography #hilarious #whenshelostherhardhat 😂 #windiscoming #fridayfun
Whisky production
Power's out. #windstorm
— Catoctin Creek 🥃 (@catoctincreek) March 2, 2018
A window
The insane windstorm in the DC area broke my window and knocked out my power here in Arlington VA#windmageddon
ريح_صرصر# pic.twitter.com/9tQUCgMGlL
— Ismail Royer (@IsmailRoyer) March 2, 2018
Airport food
Stuck at #DCA due to #Windmageddon? #JaleoCrystalCity is a 5 minute ride from the airport. Wait out your delayed flight with a complimentary tapa from chef! pic.twitter.com/YryHSuq80B
— Jaleo by José Andrés (@jaleo) March 2, 2018
D.C. United’s travel plans
D.C. United's commercial flight to Orlando cancelled. D.C. United's replacement charter to Orlando cancelled. Travel TBD #windmageddon
— Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) March 2, 2018
Basketball hoop 1, tree 0
#windmageddon leaving its footprint in Great Falls, VA @capitalweather @WTOP pic.twitter.com/Rgrud7EWjt
— Enrique Bouchot (@dantebouchot) March 2, 2018