Things Windmageddon Has Blown Away/Over Around DC So Far

This post will be updated.
Okay, this isn't really a photo of DC today. Via iStock.

These traffic signals in DC

windmageddon
Photograph by Evy Mages.
windmageddon
Photograph by Evy Mages.

Part of the Arlington Cinema & Drafthouse sign

The fence at this dog park

This orangutan’s birthday party

This tree in Arlington

The roof of this playhouse

Another tree

Holy wha….

A barbecue truck

This sign

Politico and Express‘s wimpy newspaper boxes (City Paper standing tall!)

This person’s roof

These supercans

Everything these people on an airplane had eaten

Another tree

Well…there goes my neighbor's tree #windmageddon #NoVA @nbc4dc @abc7dc

This tree, formerly in a very picturesque spot

Dear #windmageddon i liked #snowmageddon better

An umbrella

Whisky production

A window

Airport food

D.C. United’s travel plans

Basketball hoop 1, tree 0

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously the news editor and lead media reporter for the Poynter Institute, arts editor for the now completely vanished TBD.com, and managing editor of Washington City Paper. He lives in Del Ray.

