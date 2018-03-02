Food

What Should Be DC’s Next President-Themed Restaurant?

Taft All-You-Can-Eat Country Buffet or Nixon "I Am Not a Cook" Take-Out Joint?
Farmers & Distillers commissioned this portrait of a millennial George Washington from artist Nathan Loda. Photo by Jessica Sidman.

Sometimes DC really is a cliché of itself. Just look at its unending political- and presidential-themed restaurants.

We’ve got Lincoln Restaurant with its penny-dotted floor and Roosevelt-inspired Teddy and the Bully Bar with a monocle-made chandelier and Mount Rushmore wall. Farmers & Distillers pays homage to George Washington with artwork of Mount Vernon and America’s first president as a hipster with a man-bun. The latest? Founding Farmers, opening in Reston on April 11, tributes Thomas Jefferson. (Plume and Declaration likewise have strong Jefferson undercurrents—as “Founding Foodie,” the third President is quite popular dining room fodder.)

Really, it’s only a matter of time before someone decides to open a James Quincy Adams eatery. Or maybe a John F. Kennedy one? We asked: who should be next?

Got some other ideas? Leave them in the comments or tweet me at @jsidman and I’ll add the best ones here.

CORRECTION: This story initially stated that Farmers & Distillers has artwork of Monticello. It’s Mount Vernon. 

