News
The Wind Won’t Give Anyone a Preview of the Marion Barry Statue
This thing is wrapped TIGHT.
Written by
Evy Mages
|
Photographed by Evy Mages
| Published
on
March 2, 2018
A statue of Marion Barry, scheduled to be unveiled Tuesday in front of the John A. Wilson Building, is wrapped securely to prevent any unintentional sneak peeks during Friday’s windstorm.
Related
How Do You Build a Monument to Marion Barry?
More:
Marion Barry
Wind
Windmageddon
Evy Mages
