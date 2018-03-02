News

The Wind Won’t Give Anyone a Preview of the Marion Barry Statue

This thing is wrapped TIGHT.
Written by | Photographed by Evy Mages | Published on
A statue of Marion Barry, scheduled to be unveiled Tuesday in front of the John A. Wilson Building, is wrapped securely to prevent any unintentional sneak peeks during Friday’s windstorm.
Related
How Do You Build a Monument to Marion Barry?

Don’t miss a new restaurant again: Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

Get Started
More:
Evy Mages

More from News

Trump’s Aluminum Tariff May Make Your Beer More Expensive

Trump’s Aluminum Tariff May Make Your Beer More Expensive

Things Windmageddon Has Blown Away/Over Around DC So Far

Things Windmageddon Has Blown Away/Over Around DC So Far

Amazon Thirsty Thursdays: Atlanta, Boston, and Northern Virginia

Amazon Thirsty Thursdays: Atlanta, Boston, and Northern Virginia

PHOTOS: Nik Wallenda Walks Across a Wire at National Harbor

Cherry Blossoms Expected to Hit Peak Bloom on March 17

Cherry Blossoms Expected to Hit Peak Bloom on March 17

Why Is Smithsonian Folkways Putting Out a Rap Album?

Is DC Getting Too Loud, or Should Complainers Pipe Down?

PHOTOS: Dolly Parton Visits Library of Congress to Donate Her 100 Millionth Book

PHOTOS: Dolly Parton Visits Library of Congress to Donate Her 100 Millionth Book

Most Popular

Food

DC’s Cherry Blossom Pop-Up Bar Is Back With More Flowers and a 10-Foot Godzilla Robot

DC Travel Guide  |  News

Cherry Blossoms Expected to Hit Peak Bloom on March 17

News

Washingtonians Are FREAKING OUT Trying to Get Hamilton Tickets

News

Things Windmageddon Has Blown Away/Over Around DC So Far

News

The Complicated “Heroism” of a Man Accused of Smashing DC Traffic Cameras