Bright & Fun Things to Do This Spring/Summer at CityCenterDC

Warm weather is on the horizon and spring is in full bloom at CityCenterDC. As the Nation’s Capital prepares for the 105th Anniversary of the National Cherry Blossom Festival, CityCenterDC will come alive with enchanting installations and experiences that will transform downtown D.C into a seasonal oasis.

In addition to best-in-class luxury shopping and dining, keep reading for the top events at CityCenterDC to keep on your radar in the upcoming months:

Bloomia’s Field of Tulips





If you missed out on last season’s chic igloo lounge, make sure that you are first in line for CityCenterDC’s Field of Tulips. The first ever festival of tulips will delight the District and allow visitors to get lost in over 80,000 tulips in The Park at CityCenter. Presented in partnership with Bloomia—an innovative, sustainable flower producer with state-of-the-art greenhouses in Northern Virginia, Chile, and South Africa—the Field of Tulips will take place from Friday, March 23 through Saturday, March 24 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The best part is that entry into the garden is free of charge and the tulips may be taken home for $1 a stem with a portion of all proceeds benefiting DC Central Kitchen.



Bloomia Market

While the Field of Tulips will be for one weekend only, you can still satisfy your floral fixation by stopping by the pop-up flower shop hosted by Bloomia. From March 15-April 15, visitors can purchase an assortment of flowers for any occasion at Bloomia Market. Open Monday-Sunday in The Park at CityCenter, it’s the perfect way to end a fun-filled day spent shopping and dining at the city’s ultimate luxury destination.



Palmer Alley Overhead Installation

Bringing back a seasonal tradition, the imaginative Palmer Alley overhead installations have become a favorite for locals and tourists alike. This season’s display, which embodies the spirit of the Cherry Blossom festival, is inspired by one of the festival’s largest events, the Blossom Kite Festival! CityCenterDC teamed up with Design Foundry, a local design firm, to design and create this new concept which will cover Palmer Alley with 350 kites. Visit Palmer Alley starting on March 20 to discover the exciting new installation.

Standing Seasonal Events

Don’t worry—the addition of these exciting new activations won’t take away from the warm weather events locals have grown to love at CityCenterDC. Toned Up Tuesdays, the Farmer’s Market and more will be returning this season.

Toned Up Tuesdays – Tuesdays, 6:00 p.m., April 17 – May 29

Farmers Market – Tuesdays, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., May 1 – October 30

Kids’ Corner – Stay tuned for dates/times

Mini Golf in The Park – Wednesday, July 11 – Wednesday, July 18, 11am-7pm

All events are free and open to the public. Follow @CityCenterDC on social for updates and visit CityCenterDC.com/Events for more information.