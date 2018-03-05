This Week, Find Free Happy Hour Cycling, Shaun T’s INSANITY, and a Sunday Morning Boot Camp

Monday, March 5, 7PM

Meet at Port City Brewing for Joggers & Lagers, a one/three/five-mile jaunt along leafy Holmes Run. The run starts and finishes at the tasting room, where the running group gathers afterward to rehydrate with pints. 3950 Wheeler Ave., Alexandria.

Tuesday, March 6, 7PM

Fans of Shaun T’s INSANITY workouts can head to Washington and Lee High School for a free workout with DC Metro Fitness, a community fitness program created by US Army veteran and certified INSANITY instructor Valentine. You’ll want to bring water and a towel for the more challenging MAX Interval Circuit-level workout. Register here. 1301 N. Stafford St., Arlington.

Wednesday, March 7, 6:30PM

Get over the mid-week hump with a fun four-miler around the a National Mall with Potomac River Running Store. 919 F St., NW

Thursday, March 8, 5:30AM

Start your day with an early run with the Montgomery County Road Runners. The hilly runs around Silver Spring’s Kemp Mill neighborhood range from three to five miles, but are slower-paced, focusing on strength rather than speed. Be sure to wear reflective gear until the days get longer. Kemp Mill Shopping Center, 1370 Lamberton Dr., Silver Spring.

Friday, March 9, 5PM

This week, your free happy hour workout at Balanced Athlete Fitness Studios will be a 50-minute cycling class. Don’t worry about bringing special shoes—but do bring water. Call 202-838-0055 to reserve a space. 5538 Connecticut Ave., NW.

Saturday, March 10, 9:30AM

Rain or shine, DC Touch Rugby club meets Saturday mornings to get down ‘n dirty on the Mall lawn. Newbies are always welcome—this cheat sheet will get you up to speed. National Mall, between the Holocaust Museum and Tidal Basin.

Sunday, March 11, 10AM

Join personal trainer David Nickum at Pacers Fairfax for a boot camp geared toward runners, but appropriate for all ages and fitness levels. Bring your own yoga mat. 10420 N. Street, Fairfax.

