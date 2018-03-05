Health

This Week, Find Free Happy Hour Cycling, Shaun T’s INSANITY, and a Sunday Morning Boot Camp

Here are the best free fitness classes around DC this week.
Written by | Published on
Joggers & Lagers at Port City Brewing. Photo by Port City Brewing via Facebook.

Monday, March 5, 7PM
Meet at Port City Brewing for Joggers & Lagers, a one/three/five-mile jaunt along leafy Holmes Run. The run starts and finishes at the tasting room, where the running group gathers afterward to rehydrate with pints. 3950 Wheeler Ave., Alexandria.

Tuesday, March 6, 7PM
Fans of Shaun T’s INSANITY workouts can head to Washington and Lee High School for a free workout with DC Metro Fitness, a community fitness program created by US Army veteran and certified INSANITY instructor Valentine. You’ll want to bring water and a towel for the more challenging MAX Interval Circuit-level workout. Register here1301 N. Stafford St., Arlington.

Wednesday, March 7, 6:30PM
Get over the mid-week hump with a fun four-miler around the a National Mall with Potomac River Running Store919 F St., NW

Thursday, March 8, 5:30AM
Start your day with an early run with the Montgomery County Road Runners. The hilly runs around Silver Spring’s Kemp Mill neighborhood range from three to five miles, but are slower-paced, focusing on strength rather than speed. Be sure to wear reflective gear until the days get longer. Kemp Mill Shopping Center, 1370 Lamberton Dr., Silver Spring.

Friday, March 9, 5PM
This week, your free happy hour workout at Balanced Athlete Fitness Studios will be a 50-minute cycling class. Don’t worry about bringing special shoes—but do bring water. Call 202-838-0055 to reserve a space. 5538 Connecticut Ave., NW.

Saturday, March 10, 9:30AM
Rain or shine, DC Touch Rugby club meets Saturday mornings to get down ‘n dirty on the Mall lawn. Newbies are always welcome—this cheat sheet will get you up to speed. National Mall, between the Holocaust Museum and Tidal Basin.

Sunday, March 11, 10AM
Join personal trainer David Nickum at Pacers Fairfax for a boot camp geared toward runners, but appropriate for all ages and fitness levels. Bring your own yoga mat. 10420 N. Street, Fairfax.

Kim Olsen
Associate Editor

Kim Olsen joined Washingtonian in 2016 after moving to DC from Pittsburgh, where she earned an MFA in nonfiction writing at the University of Pittsburgh. She lives in Alexandria.

