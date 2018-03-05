March 2018 Crossword Answer Key

Across

1. Washington’s busiest airport

7. Ford’s frame

14. 2012 Uma Thurman movie that’s set in 1880s Paris

20. Blood carrier

21. Cosmetics brand since 1935

22. Fila rival

23. Late political pundit whose show got a reboot in 2017 (English form)

25. Last word in a Tennessee Williams title

26. Fruit drinks

27. One of nine for the Redskins last season

28. Reagan beat him

30. Do the grass

31. Legal star Starr

32. Studies

33. Early arcade game

34. Flip of a coin

36. Midafternoon hour, on a grandfather clock

38. Taunting remarks

40. Jacques Cousteau’s water

41. Walking stick

45. Trump’s first press secretary (Irish form)

48. Longtime panelist on Inside Washington (Welsh form)

51. Word in many California place names

52. High points

54. Cutting attachment

55. “___ good thing I asked!”

56. Turned way up

59. Armless jackets

61. “As ___ and breathe!”

62. Toledo is there

64. Zach ___ , Tennessee congressman, 1995–2011

65. “The Star-Spangled Banner” contraction

67. Suffix for chariot

68. He had a restaurant in the Watergate (French form; first half of the name only)

72. A mean Amin

74. www.gallaudet.___

75. Skirt opening

76. Zac of High School Musical

77. John Updike book, usually

79. The Alchemist author Coelho

81. Bargain

82. Lisa of pop

86. Much of basketball practice

88. Luke Bryan’s “___ Beer”

90. Without delay

92. Fugazi singer whose father used to edit the Washington Post Sunday crossword (Scottish form)

94. Physiologist known for his work with dogs (Russian form)

97. Waffle brand

98. Funny Romano

99. Scottish river after which a DC restaurant group is named

100. Tina of Mean Girls

101. Location

103. Former senator Simpson

105. Nimble

107. ___-Magnon man

110. One of its letters stands for “protection”

113. Thief with a lasso

115. Pop

116. “Now I get it”

117. Ohio city

119. Lost in Translation and Avatar actor (Italian form)

122. Appalachian Trail activity

123. “You didn’t fool me!”

124. Animal Farm horse

125. Vienna’s Metro line

126. Gives for dinner, e.g.

127. Materials that rain can ruin

Down

1. He’s a “Wheel” man

2. Eat away

3. Spartans’ rivals

4. Hamilton’s bills

5. Give weapons to

6. Recurring series

7. Having stood the test of time

8. Hamburger’s home

9. Lee behind the camera

10. Average Joes

11. Wise lawmaker

12. Typing notes to

13. Fire off, as an e-mail

14. Controversial congressional interventions

15. Defeats narrowly

16. Lucy nominated for an Emmy for Ally McBeal

17. Levine of Maroon 5

18. Hand, in Honduras

19. “___ you first!”

24. Capital of Iceland?

29. ___ impasse (stuck)

32. Chef’s offering

33. Committer of a crime, in cop lingo

35. Nasty look

37. Should it happen that

39. Necklace piece

40. Toward the sunrise

42. Sleeping pill

43. Gullible

44. Organic compound

45. ___ Lanka

46. Wolf down

47. Krakow’s country

48. Grandfathered in, say

49. Italian scooter

50. Salon work

53. Cheating on your taxes

57. Prepare for a bodybuilding competition

58. Pizzeria ___ (Union Station restaurant)

60. Singing scale

63. Jaleo order

64. Singing Nelson

66. Winter-hat feature

68. Talking nonsense

69. Taking too much interest?

70. General at Chancellorsville

71. Head over heels

72. Without studio backing

73. Headwear in rap videos

78. St. ___ Fire

80. “___ in the Life” (Beatles song)

81. Jones of the Monkees

83. Person who doesn’t experience sibling rivalry

84. Prefix with tourist

85. Drink, casually

87. Beg, steal, and borrow

89. It’s hot for potters

91. President from Cincinnati

93. Kit ___ (candy bars)

95. Enlarge

96. “___ say more?”

99. Worked on a turkey

102. Part of a plug

103. The same

104. Sierra ___ (African nation)

106. Many Eastern Shore businesses

108. O’Donnell or Perez

109. The Joad family, e.g.

110. Make similar points as

111. Two treys, e.g.

112. Paul who sings “Diana”

114. “What a workweek!”

115. Fit of pique

116. Having the power

118. Pie holder

120. Syllables from people looking at baby pictures

121. All-vowel note