March 2018 Crossword Answer Key

Across
1. Washington’s busiest airport
7. Ford’s frame
14. 2012 Uma Thurman movie that’s set in 1880s Paris
20. Blood carrier
21. Cosmetics brand since 1935
22. Fila rival
23. Late political pundit whose show got a reboot in 2017 (English form)
25. Last word in a Tennessee Williams title
26. Fruit drinks
27. One of nine for the Redskins last season
28. Reagan beat him
30. Do the grass
31. Legal star Starr
32. Studies
33. Early arcade game
34. Flip of a coin
36. Midafternoon hour, on a grandfather clock
38. Taunting remarks
40. Jacques Cousteau’s water
41. Walking stick
45. Trump’s first press secretary (Irish form)
48. Longtime panelist on Inside Washington (Welsh form)
51. Word in many California place names
52. High points
54. Cutting attachment
55. “___ good thing I asked!”
56. Turned way up
59. Armless jackets
61. “As ___ and breathe!”
62. Toledo is there
64. Zach ___ , Tennessee congressman, 1995–2011
65. “The Star-Spangled Banner” contraction
67. Suffix for chariot
68. He had a restaurant in the Watergate (French form; first half of the name only)
72. A mean Amin
74. www.gallaudet.___
75. Skirt opening
76. Zac of High School Musical
77. John Updike book, usually
79. The Alchemist author Coelho
81. Bargain
82. Lisa of pop
86. Much of basketball practice
88. Luke Bryan’s “___ Beer”
90. Without delay
92. Fugazi singer whose father used to edit the Washington Post Sunday crossword (Scottish form)
94. Physiologist known for his work with dogs (Russian form)
97. Waffle brand
98. Funny Romano
99. Scottish river after which a DC restaurant group is named
100. Tina of Mean Girls
101. Location
103. Former senator Simpson
105. Nimble
107. ___-Magnon man
110. One of its letters stands for “protection”
113. Thief with a lasso
115. Pop
116. “Now I get it”
117. Ohio city
119. Lost in Translation and Avatar actor (Italian form)
122. Appalachian Trail activity
123. “You didn’t fool me!”
124. Animal Farm horse
125. Vienna’s Metro line
126. Gives for dinner, e.g.
127. Materials that rain can ruin
Down
1. He’s a “Wheel” man
2. Eat away
3. Spartans’ rivals
4. Hamilton’s bills
5. Give weapons to
6. Recurring series
7. Having stood the test of time
8. Hamburger’s home
9. Lee behind the camera
10. Average Joes
11. Wise lawmaker
12. Typing notes to
13. Fire off, as an e-mail
14. Controversial congressional interventions
15. Defeats narrowly
16. Lucy nominated for an Emmy for Ally McBeal
17. Levine of Maroon 5
18. Hand, in Honduras
19. “___ you first!”
24. Capital of Iceland?
29. ___ impasse (stuck)
32. Chef’s offering
33. Committer of a crime, in cop lingo
35. Nasty look
37. Should it happen that
39. Necklace piece
40. Toward the sunrise
42. Sleeping pill
43. Gullible
44. Organic compound
45. ___ Lanka
46. Wolf down
47. Krakow’s country
48. Grandfathered in, say
49. Italian scooter
50. Salon work
53. Cheating on your taxes
57. Prepare for a bodybuilding competition
58. Pizzeria ___ (Union Station restaurant)
60. Singing scale
63. Jaleo order
64. Singing Nelson
66. Winter-hat feature
68. Talking nonsense
69. Taking too much interest?
70. General at Chancellorsville
71. Head over heels
72. Without studio backing
73. Headwear in rap videos
78. St. ___ Fire
80. “___ in the Life” (Beatles song)
81. Jones of the Monkees
83. Person who doesn’t experience sibling rivalry
84. Prefix with tourist
85. Drink, casually
87. Beg, steal, and borrow
89. It’s hot for potters
91. President from Cincinnati
93. Kit ___ (candy bars)
95. Enlarge
96. “___ say more?”
99. Worked on a turkey
102. Part of a plug
103. The same
104. Sierra ___ (African nation)
106. Many Eastern Shore businesses
108. O’Donnell or Perez
109. The Joad family, e.g.
110. Make similar points as
111. Two treys, e.g.
112. Paul who sings “Diana”
114. “What a workweek!”
115. Fit of pique
116. Having the power
118. Pie holder
120. Syllables from people looking at baby pictures
121. All-vowel note