March Travel Deals

A Nearby Escape

Where: Lansdowne Resort and Spa, 44050 Woodbridge Pkwy., Leesburg, Va.; 703-729-8400.

What’s special: No need to drive far to enjoy this resort. Guests can golf, play tennis, hike, bike, relax at the spa, take a complimentary yoga or meditation class, swim indoors, and visit the area’s wineries. Plus, this month the resort is introducing kayaking on the Potomac River. Restaurant cuisine draws from the bounty of the Virginia countryside and the Chesapeake Bay. A new tavern, Coton and Rye, offers chicken pot pie and a Pioneer Brisket Cheese Burger, with local bacon.

The deal: The “Discover Virginia Wine Country” package includes deluxe accommodations, breakfast for two, and transportation to and from two of the area’s wineries—Chrysalis Vineyards, Breaux Vineyards, Willowcroft Winery, Sunset Hills Vineyard, or Stone Tower Winery—with 90-minute visits to each. Washingtonian readers get 10 percent off this package. Rates before the discount start at $302 a night. To get the discount, use the promo code WINECOUNTRYMAG when booking.

When: Valid for stays through May 30, 2018.

A Southern Getaway

Where: Wild Dunes Resort, 5757 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms, SC; 888-357-8358.

What’s special: This resort spans the northern tip of the Isle of Palms, a lush barrier island off the coast of Charleston. Sitting on 1,600 acres, the oceanfront resort offers a variety of accommodations, including oceanfront suites and homes overlooking the fairways. Among the activities, guests can explore the island on bikes, play golf or tennis, or drive 15 miles into historic downtown Charleston.

The deal: Receive 20 percent off for two nights or 25 percent off for three nights or more in the Boardwalk Inn, the Village at Wild Dunes, or select home and condo rentals. Rates before the discount start at $149 a night. Washingtonian readers get a complimentary Wild Dunes Resort bucket gift filled with local snacks and beers (a $25 value). Mention Washingtonian when calling 888-357-8358 to reserve, or book with code WILDDC.

When: Valid for stays through March 30, 2018.

A Mexican Suite Deal

Where: Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Cancun, Boulevard Kukulcan Km 9.5, lote 6 Zona Hotelera, Cancún, Mexico; 888-830-9008.

What’s special: Located on Cancún’s most secluded stretch of white sand beach, Grand Fiesta offers 602 all-suite oceanfront accommodations, each with a private terrace facing the turquoise waters of the Caribbean and lagoon-like pool. The 40,000-square-foot Gem Spa offers treatments inspired by gemstone therapy and a dramatic 10-step Hydrotherapy Ritual. The resort is steps away from Cancún’s nightlife, entertainment, and luxury shopping, as well as the high-speed ferry to picturesque Isla Mujeres. The resort’s top two floors are dedicated to the Grand Club, which provides exclusive services and amenities both pool and beachside, as well as a dedicated lounge and a 24-hour concierge service.

The deal: The “Grand Club Unlimited Experience” package includes unlimited meals and beverages at any of the resort’s restaurants and bars, a stocked mini-bar, unlimited use of non-motorized marina equipment and WaveRunners, sunrise yoga, unlimited hydrotherapy rituals at the spa, a shuttle to the shops, a ferry ride to Isla Mujeres, and dinner at La Joya, with reservations at a new eight-course, multi-sensory experience (a $115 per person value). The dinner is served on a custom-built, 16-person communal table that displays videos depicting the Yucatan peninsula’s past, with narration and music. Washingtonian readers will also receive a free tequila tasting for two (valued at $25 a person) when booking the interactive dinner. Rates start at $885 per night per suite. Mention the Washingtonian deal when you arrive.

When: Book through July 2, 2018 for travel through December 23, 2018.

A Luxury Island Resort

Where: Mahogany Bay Resort & Beach Club, Sea Grape Dr., San Pedro Ambergris C, Belize; 800-416-7339.

What’s special: The island’s newest luxury resort, Mahogany Bay is set on 60 acres amid tropical foliage and offers 205 charming cottages and villa-style accommodations designed with colonial-style detailing and local, sustainably-harvested Belizean hardwoods. Guests have access to the property’s Bay Club saltwater pool and bar overlooking the bay, its white sand beach at the Beach Club, and Belize’s largest wellness and yoga center. Its signature restaurant, Veranda, specializes in organic farm-to-table dishes and features stunning bay and sunset views. The resort is 10 minutes from the airport, and close to colorful eateries and shopping at historic San Pedro Town, and underwater adventures.

The deal: Travelers can book the “More Belize—4th Night Free” package and get a fourth night free when paying for three nights, plus get complimentary continental breakfast daily, roundtrip airport transfers, access to the Bay Club, Beach Club, and fitness center, and free Wi-Fi. Rates range from $289 to $369 a night depending on the booking period. Washingtonian readers will also receive a free specialty cocktail by the pool per guest upon arrival. Mention the Washingtonian deal when you arrive.

When: Valid for stays through December 31, 2019 when booked by December 31, 2018.