On Saturday, hundreds of Washingtonians gathered on Pennsylvania Avenue to honor the memory of DC’s Mayor for Life, Marion Barry, at the unveiling of his 8-foot statue in front of the John A. Wilson Building. Attendees were decked out in Barry fashion, with everything from shirts to pins to patches bearing his face.

