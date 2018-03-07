Best of Washington 2018
DC’S BEST RESTAURANTS | CREATIVE COCKTAILS | MUSIC | LIVE ENTERTAINMENT
Kick off your summer at Washingtonian’s Best of Washington party!
Join your fellow foodies at the National Building Museum to sip, celebrate, and sample bites from more than 60 of Washingtonian’s 100 Very Best Restaurants! This fun-filled event benefits the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
June 7, 2018
6:00PM-10:00PM
6:00PM-10:00PM
The National Building Museum
401 F Street NW, Washington, DC
401 F Street NW, Washington, DC
Sponsors
Tickets
VIP:
$195 $175
VIP Entry begins at 6pm.
Skip the line and get access to summer's hottest party an hour before everyone else.
General Admission:
$150 $125
General admission begins at 7pm.
VIP:VIP Entry begins at 6pm.
$195 $175
Skip the line and get access to summer's hottest party an hour before everyone else.
General Admission:General admission begins at 7pm.
$150 $125
PRICES INCREASE ON APRIL 5!
Food samples from all participating restaurants and beverages from the open bar are included with the purchase of a ticket.
This event is 21+. Photo ID required.
Included with your purchase of a Best of Washington ticket is a 1-year subscription to Washingtonian Magazine. Details to be sent with confirmation.
Food samples from all participating restaurants and beverages from the open bar are included with the purchase of a ticket.
This event is 21+. Photo ID required.
Included with your purchase of a Best of Washington ticket is a 1-year subscription to Washingtonian Magazine. Details to be sent with confirmation.
Tickets are nonrefundable, except where required by law. You will receive your tickets by email. If you haven't received them in an hour, or if you are having trouble purchasing tickets, please contact [email protected]. Thank you!
Photos
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Getting There
There will be valet parking available for $20 per car. If you are taking the metro, the closest stations are Judiciary Square (red line), and Gallery Place Chinatown (green, red, and yellow lines).