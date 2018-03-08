Real Estate

First Look: New Condos Targeted at First-Time Buyers Coming to NoMa

Written by | Published on
Renderings courtesy of J Street Companies. The future building will be located behind the REI (shown at left) near the NoMa metro.

Developer J Street Companies plans to build a 62-unit condo building on two adjacent sites near the NoMa metro stop. Chairman Bruce Baschuk says the building will comprise mostly one-bedrooms, starting in the upper $400,000s, a price tag he predicts will make them “very accessible” to first-time homeowners and young professionals, as well as empty nesters who want to move into the city.

A warehouse and an office building currently occupy the two plots at L and Congress streets, NE, about a block from the NoMa REI store, and two blocks from the metro. Both will be razed.

Baschuk says he expects the condos to finish by early 2020. Here’s a look at what’s coming.

View of the building from L Street, NE.
The development’s rooftop terraces.

