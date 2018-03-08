This Month, Work Out for A Feel-Good Cause at Barry’s Bootcamp and Solidcore

Need a good reason to check out that new fitness studio that recently popped up on your corner and has all the passerby in yoga pants? Starting Saturday, a smattering of studios are joining other area businesses, including Politics and Prose and Shake Shack, to “Make March Matter,” a brand-new initiative that raises money for sick kids at Children’s National Health System. Ranked one of the top ten children’s hospitals in the country, Children’s National provides pediatric care for nearly a quarter-million kids across DC, Maryland, and Virginia in critical areas including heart disease, brain surgery, and cancer.

Head to one of these classes to get your sweat on and feel all warm and fuzzy about it (on the inside)—all proceeds benefit Children’s National.

March 10, 3:30PM: Solidcore

CNN White House reporter and Solidcore superfan Kate Bennett will host a class at this local fave’s Cathedral Commons location. $30. 3308 Wisconsin Ave., NW.

March 11, 2PM: Barre3

The barre studio that let you pay in canned goods to benefit local food banks last fall is now taking part in raising money for sick kids. You’ll also receive a complimentary juice from Misfit Juicery. Register here. $38. 1832 14th St., NW.

March 17, 8AM: Yoga Heights

Escape the probable morning madness of St. Patrick’s Day with a zen fix at Yoga Heights in Takoma Park. $20. 255 Carroll St., NW.

March 17, 2PM: FlyBarre

Pulsing pliés burn a little less when you know it’s for a good cause. Head here to nab a spot in this total-body sculpting barre class at CityCenterDC’s FlyWheel. $30. 824 9th St., NW.

March 18, 2M: Equinox

The Bethesda Equinox will host a private “Silver Slam” class that includes three, 30-minute back-to-back classes (a “precision” workout, cardio, and yoga). Follow it up with complimentary grub from Sweetgreen—or wine and cheese. Registration is required. $50. 4905 Elm Street, Bethesda.

March 24, 1PM: Pure Barre

Pure Barre takes it to the next level with its “Hard Core Intensive” class, a 75-minute, full-body workout that adds a special emphasis on your abs. $30. 6825 Redmond Dr., Ste. E., McLean.

March 29: Barry’s Bootcamp

This celeb fave that bills itself as “the best workout in the world” finally opened in Dupont Circle in December. If you haven’t tried it yet, check out the private class hosted by Sarah Phillips of lifestyle blog 52Thursdays. Check back for more details on price and time. 1345 19th St., NW.

