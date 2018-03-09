The Three Best Open Houses This Weekend: March 10-11

Shaw



Where: 1011 M St. NW #907

How Much: $1,650,000

When: Saturday and Sunday, 1pm to 4pm

Why: This contemporary M Street condo is in a prime downtown location, and only a four-minute walk from the Mount Vernon Square metro. The two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom space has dark hardwood floors throughout and white accents, which enhance the open floor plan. Stainless steel appliances and sleek light fixtures accent the modern kitchen, while large windows let in plenty of natural light in both the living and bedroom spaces. Its spiral staircase leads up to a private terrace with panoramic views of the city. The building is pet friendly, with a concierge and private underground garage.

Observatory Circle



Where: 3900 Cathedral Ave. NW, #804A

How Much: $989,000

When: Sunday, 1pm to 4pm

Why: This bright Art Deco penthouse built in 1931 has two bedrooms and two baths. Included in the open floor plan is a gourmet kitchen with marble countertops, custom-crafted cabinets, and an island which doubles as a gas stove top and breakfast bar. The spacious living area is is well-lit, with a fireplace and built-in entertainment center. There are two sets of French doors, with one pair leading to the master bedroom and the other opening out to a charming terrace with views of the Potomac River. Building amenities include a gym and beauty salon.

Capitol Hill





Where: 732 15th St. SE, #5

How Much: $769,000

When: Sunday, 2pm to 4pm

Why: This industrial-style penthouse is a rare find, with a loft, exposed hardware and near floor-to-ceiling windows. The combined living and kitchen space make room for a dining table and sofa set. Near the living space is a farm-style door that leads to a bedroom. On the second floor loft, there’s a spacious master with a walk-in closet and on-suite bath. But the true highlight: a large rooftop deck with panoramic views of the city and plenty of room for entertaining.

