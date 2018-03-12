PHOTOS: Global Child Nutrition Foundation’s Award Luncheon

Movers and shakers in the global agricultural and hunger space gathered on Capitol Hill at a luncheon honoring US Senator Pat Roberts, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, as the 2018 recipient of the Global Child Nutrition Foundation’s Gene White Lifetime Achievement Award.

Remarks were given by Dr. Ronald Kleinman (President, GCNF and Physician-in-Chief, MassGeneral Hospital for Children), former Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, Catherine Bertini (Fellow, the Rockefeller Foundation and Distinguished Fellow, Chicago Council on Global Affairs) and Senator Roberts’ daughter Ashleigh Black with Julie Borlaug Larsons (granddaughter of Dr. Norman Borlaug and Vice President of Communications and Public Relations at Inari Agriculture) serving as Master of Ceremonies.

The Gene White Lifetime Achievement Award for Child Nutrition was created in 2004 to honor individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the worldwide dream of ending childhood hunger. This prestigious award is given in the name of Gene White, who has dedicated her life to the nutrition and well-being of children. Find out more about the award and GCNF’s mission here.