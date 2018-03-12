News

PHOTOS: Global Child Nutrition Foundation’s Award Luncheon

Published on
John Block, Dan Glickman, Gene White, Senator Pat Roberts, and Tom Vilsack. All photos by Mig Dooley Johnson.

Movers and shakers in the global agricultural and hunger space gathered on Capitol Hill at a luncheon honoring US Senator Pat Roberts, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, as the 2018 recipient of the Global Child Nutrition Foundation’s Gene White Lifetime Achievement Award.

Remarks were given by Dr. Ronald Kleinman (President, GCNF and Physician-in-Chief, MassGeneral Hospital for Children), former Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, Catherine Bertini (Fellow, the Rockefeller Foundation and Distinguished Fellow, Chicago Council on Global Affairs) and Senator Roberts’ daughter Ashleigh Black with Julie Borlaug Larsons (granddaughter of Dr. Norman Borlaug and Vice President of Communications and Public Relations at Inari Agriculture) serving as Master of Ceremonies.

The Gene White Lifetime Achievement Award for Child Nutrition was created in 2004 to honor individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the worldwide dream of ending childhood hunger. This prestigious award is given in the name of Gene White, who has dedicated her life to the nutrition and well-being of children. Find out more about the award and GCNF’s mission here.

Gene White, Franki Roberts, and Linda Wolf.
Chairman Pat Roberts with his family and Tom Vilsack.
Susan K. Neely and Chairman Pat Roberts.
Franki Roberts, Dan Glickman, and Chairman Pat Roberts.
Tom Vilsack and Chairman Pat Roberts.
Senator Roberts’ daughter Ashleigh Black speaking at the luncheon.
Julie Borlaug Larsons speaking at the luncheon.
Krysta Harden, Tiffany Atwell, Jim Borel, Ramona Romero, Jennifer Billings, and a guest.
John Block, Catherine Bertini, Dan Glickman and Tom Vilsack

