MONDAY, MARCH 12

PERFORMANCE Australia’s Circa ensemble performs acrobatic storytelling. In this program, seven acrobats pay tribute to the letter “S” with movements that are sinuous, sophisticated, sensual, and savage combined with a score by the Grammy-winning Kronos Quartet. Catch them at Strathmore’s Music Center. Recommended for ages 12 and up. $28-$68, 7:30 PM.

MUSIC The Washington Women in Jazz Festival started on Saturday but really ramps up this week with performances and discussions all over the area. Highlights include cellist/singer-songwriter Shana Tucker at the Hill Center on Wednesday and an improvisation workshop on Saturday. Through March 18. Prices, times, and locations vary.

TUESDAY, MARCH 13

BOOKS Kramerbooks is hosting a conversation between authors Liza Mundy (Code Girls: The Untold Story of the American Women Code Breakers of World War II) and Rebecca Boggs Roberts (Suffragists in Washington, D.C. The 1913 Parade and the Fight for the Vote). Both journalists delve into women who drastically changed the world around them. Mundy will chat about the achievements of young female college graduates who served as code breakers during World War II, while Roberts will recount Alice Paul‘s work pushing the suffrage movement forward. Free, 6:30 PM.

DISCUSSION The series Nerds in NoMa continues its fifth season with a discussion about how podcasts are changing journalism, storytelling, and comedy. Panelists include Will Waren of the Washington City Paper’s “Washington City” podcast, Amber J. Phillips and Jazmine Walker of “The Black Joy Mixtape,” and Erin Saul of “Dude, That’s F*cked Up.” Titled “I’m Totally Starting a Podcast: Learning to Love the Mic,” the session will take on the basics of podcasting and the impact of new voices. Moderator Lauren Ober of NPR’s “The Big Listen” will lead the discussion at the NoMa BID HQ. Free (with RSVP), 6 PM.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 14

DANCE The Washington Ballet is presenting Three World Premieres at the Shakespeare Theatre’s Sidney Harman Hall with, you guessed it, three new pieces by dancer/choreographers. Most fittingly for Women’s History Month, Gemma Bond’s piece MYRIAD explores the many roles women play in life with a work for six women dancers and one man. Works by Clifton Brown and Marcelo Gomes round out the trio. Through March 18. $25-$118.

FILM Filmmaker Emily Railsback explores the 8,000 year-old winemaking traditions in the Republic of Georgia with sommelier Jeremy Quinn in the film Our Blood Is Wine. Railsback explores the impact of Soviet rule on these traditions and the importance of winemaking on the nation’s identity. The film screens on Wednesday night at the Avalon and the screening includes a wine tasting at 7 PM and a post-film Q&A with Quinn and Georgian winemakers featured in the film. $12.50, 7 PM.